India’s swing specialist and one of the best seemer, Zaheer Khan lauded Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday. Khan who dismantled over 500 batsmen, in all 3 formats, and severed the nation for around 2 decades, praised Indian captain Virat Kohli wholeheartedly by comparing him with the prince of Kolkata and left-hand batting sensation, Saurav Ganguly. The pace sensation who made his debut under the leadership of Saurav Ganguly and later played with Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli, found similarities between his first and last captain.

Zaheer Khan said Virat Kohli’s on-field aggression, ability to make bold decisions reminds him of Sourav Ganguly. Dada made a champion team and brought best out of every player. He was the one who made the team victorious overseas and pushed the team to think positive.

“Captain is a lot like Dada. Expressive, bold decision-maker and always boosts up the team up even in fishy situation,” said Zaheer Khan.

His sublime batting form is always reflective of the way he leads the team on the field. I wish to see him lift the World Cup for India one day,” he explained

Sourav inspired the team to play with aggressions and on the front foot, while MS Dhoni is a calm and composed kind of a human being. Zak added that Dhoni never lost his cool even tough situations, yet showed aggressions in taking decisions.

“It was a special experience playing under MSD’s leadership. He made India a World Cup winner twice,” Zaheer Khan added.

