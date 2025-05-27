Zaheer Khan Shares Sweet Moment with Virat Kohli: 'Ye Dekh, Mr Fatehsinh' Introducing Newborn

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants is the final league fixture for both sides in the ongoing IPL.

Former Indian pace legend Zaheer Khan, now enjoying his role as a mentor with Lucknow Super Giants, recently shared a touching moment with star batter Virat Kohli.

While catching up ahead of a crucial IPL clash in Lucknow, Zaheer took a moment to introduce his newborn son to Kohli — albeit virtually, via photos on his phone.

‘Mr Fatehsinh’ Makes His Debut — Via Dad’s Phone

In a short clip shared by Lucknow Super Giants on X (formerly Twitter), Zaheer is seen showing pictures of his baby boy to Kohli.

“Yeh dekh. Mr Fatehsinh,” Zaheer said with a smile. Kohli responded immediately, “How’s it going? Kispe gaya hai?”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kohli went on to compliment the baby’s features, saying, “His eyes are just like you.”

Zaheer and his wife, actor Sagarika Ghatge, recently welcomed the child, and the brief exchange between the two cricketers left fans with a warm moment amid the IPL intensity.

Different Goals, One Last Game

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants is the final league fixture for both sides in the ongoing IPL.

While RCB has secured a spot in the playoffs, LSG has been knocked out of contention and will aim to end their season on a high note.

RCB, meanwhile, are chasing a top-two finish, which would give them an added advantage in the playoffs — two chances to reach the final instead of just one.

If they miss out, they’ll have to take the longer route through the eliminator and qualifier two.

Kohli’s Pursuit of Elusive Glory

Despite a storied IPL career, Kohli has yet to lift the trophy. The hunger to finally clinch the title will be driving him and the team in the coming days.

Earlier this year, Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. Going forward, he will represent India only in One Day Internationals.

Currently sitting third on the table with 17 points from 13 games, RCB are in a tight race for the top spots along with Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Mumbai Indians.

The playoffs kick off on May 29, with the grand finale set for June 3.

ALSO READ: ‘Will Treat Yuzvendra Chahal and Our Bus Driver The Same’: Shashank Singh’s Surprising Comment