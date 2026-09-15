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Home > Sports News > ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: Zimbabwe will take on Australia in the first match of a three-match ODI series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday, September 15. The hosts will look to make the most of home conditions, while Mitchell Marsh's Australia will aim to begin the series on a winning note. Here are all the details, including match time, venue, TV telecast and live streaming details in India.

ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone
ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 12:03 IST

ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: Zimbabwe will take on Australia in the first match of a three-match ODI series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday, September 15. The hosts will look to make the most of home conditions, while Mitchell Marsh’s Australia will aim to begin the series on a winning note. Here are all the details, including match time, venue, TV telecast and live streaming details in India.

Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI Match Details

  • Match: Zimbabwe vs Australia, 1st ODI
  • Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026
  • Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM IST

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI match be played?

The Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI match will be held at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

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At what time will the Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI match start?

The Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI match will start at 1:00 PM IST on Tuesday, September 15.

Where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI match on TV?

The live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI match will not be available on TV in India.

How to watch Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI live online on the FanCode app and website. Users in Australia can tune into Fox Sports and the Kayo app.

Zimbabwe vs Australia Team News

Zimbabwe recently participated in a T20I tri-nation series involving Namibia and South Africa. The hosts reached the final after finishing second in the round-robin stage but lost by 48 runs to South Africa in the summit clash. Australia, meanwhile, are coming off a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which finished 1-1. Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia in the three-match ODI series.

Zimbabwe vs Australia Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer.

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Xavier Bartlett, Joel Davies, Oliver Peake.

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ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone
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ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone
ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone
ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

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