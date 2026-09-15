ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI Match Prediction: Will Mitchell Marsh’s Australia Draw First Blood? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI Match Prediction: Zimbabwe will take on Australia in the first match of a three-match ODI series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday, September 15. Mitchell Marsh’s Australia will look to draw first blood, while Zimbabwe will be aiming to make the most of home conditions. Here are all the details, including toss, live streaming, match time, venue, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Australia, 1st ODI

Zimbabwe vs Australia, 1st ODI Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Tuesday, September 15, 2026 Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Harare Sports Club, Harare Match Time: 1:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI Live on TV?

The live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI will not be available in India.

How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI live online on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe vs Australia Team News

Zimbabwe recently featured in a T20I tri-nation series involving Namibia and South Africa. The hosts reached the final after finishing second in the round-robin stage but suffered a 48-run defeat against South Africa in the summit clash. Australia, meanwhile, enter the ODI series after playing a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which ended 1-1. Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia as they look to start the three-match series with a victory.

Zimbabwe vs Australia Head To Head In ODI

Played: 33

33 Australia Won: 29

29 Zimbabwe Won: 3

3 No Result: 1

The last ODI meeting between the two sides came in 2022, when Zimbabwe produced a thrilling three-wicket victory over Australia.

Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI Predicted Playing XIs

Australia Predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Zimbabwe Predicted XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Brendan Galloway, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (WK), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.

Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI Toss Prediction

The toss could play an important role at the Harare Sports Club. The captain winning the toss may prefer to assess the conditions before deciding whether to bat or bowl first. Australia could look to make the most of the new-ball conditions if they bowl first.

Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI Match Prediction

Australia will enter the first ODI as favourites given their superior head-to-head record and greater experience in international cricket. Zimbabwe, however, will have the advantage of home conditions and will look to build on their recent performances. Mitchell Marsh’s Australia could have enough quality across departments to draw first blood and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.