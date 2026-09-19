ZIM vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Check Zimbabwe vs Australia Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

ZIM vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Australia will take on Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI of the series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday (Sep 20). Australia dominated the second ODI after recovering from a slight stumble with the bat in the opening game, with Travis Head producing a destructive hundred and Josh Hazlewood continuing his impressive rhythm. Here are all the details, including the date, timing, venue, squads, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Australia, 3rd ODI

Zimbabwe vs Australia, 3rd ODI Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026

Sunday, September 20, 2026 Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Harare Sports Club, Harare Match Time: 1:00 PM IST

1:00 PM IST Toss: 12:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI Live on TV?

The Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI will not be televised on any TV channel in India.

How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI live streaming on the FanCode App.

Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor(w), Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza(c), Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ernest Masuku, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer.

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Billy Stanlake, Xavier Bartlett, Cameron Green, Spencer Johnson, Joel Davies.

Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI Team News

Australia have been dominant in the series, particularly in the second ODI, where Travis Head returned to form with a 75-ball hundred and Josh Hazlewood continued the rhythm he showed during the series against Bangladesh. Cooper Connolly has also been a major positive, becoming the youngest Australia men’s player to record three consecutive fifty-plus scores in ODIs. Ollie Peake’s late hitting further underlined his potential, while Australia will have to manage their bowling resources after Billy Stanlake’s injury.

Zimbabwe’s spinners offered some resistance during Australia’s chase in the second ODI, particularly when Alex Carey struggled for fluency. However, they were unable to prevent Australia from maintaining control of the match and will look to finish the series strongly on home soil.