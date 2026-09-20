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Home > Sports News > ZIM vs AUS 3rd ODI, LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia Match LIVE in India on TV, App

ZIM vs AUS 3rd ODI, LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia Match LIVE in India on TV, App

ZIM vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: Zimbabwe will take on Australia in the third ODI at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday (Sep 20). Australia head into the contest after dominant opening victories and could receive further reinforcement with the potential returns of Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood. Here are all the details, including the date, timing, venue, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

ZIM vs AUS 3rd ODI, LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia Match LIVE in India on TV, App
ZIM vs AUS 3rd ODI, LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia Match LIVE in India on TV, App

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 11:58 IST

ZIM vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: Zimbabwe will take on Australia in the third ODI at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday (Sep 20). Australia head into the contest after dominant opening victories and could receive further reinforcement with the potential returns of Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood. Green would add depth to the middle order and bowling attack, while Hazlewood could strengthen the new-ball attack alongside Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will look to improve their bowling discipline and fielding after conceding 13 wides and three no-balls in the opening game and 356 runs in the second ODI. Here are all the details, including the date, timing, venue, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI Match Details

  • Match: Zimbabwe vs Australia, 3rd ODI
  • Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026
  • Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI Live on TV?

The Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.

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How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI live on the FanCode app and website from 1:00 PM onwards.

Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI Team News

Australia could welcome back Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood for the third ODI. Green is expected to provide additional strength to the middle order alongside Matt Renshaw while also adding bowling depth. Hazlewood would bring renewed threat with the new ball and could complement Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa. Travis Head, meanwhile, remains under scrutiny after another chop-on dismissal after Zimbabwe denied him width.

Zimbabwe will be looking to address their bowling discipline and fielding after conceding 13 wides and three no-balls in the opening game and 356 runs in the second ODI. Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza have shown their ability to build dangerous partnerships, but the hosts will need their top-order batters, including Innocent Kaia, to convert promising starts into substantial scores.

Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer.

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Xavier Bartlett, Joel Davies, Oliver Peake.

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ZIM vs AUS 3rd ODI, LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia Match LIVE in India on TV, App
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ZIM vs AUS 3rd ODI, LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia Match LIVE in India on TV, App
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