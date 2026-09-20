ZIM vs AUS 3rd ODI, LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia Match LIVE in India on TV, App

ZIM vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: Zimbabwe will take on Australia in the third ODI at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday (Sep 20). Australia head into the contest after dominant opening victories and could receive further reinforcement with the potential returns of Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood. Green would add depth to the middle order and bowling attack, while Hazlewood could strengthen the new-ball attack alongside Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will look to improve their bowling discipline and fielding after conceding 13 wides and three no-balls in the opening game and 356 runs in the second ODI. Here are all the details, including the date, timing, venue, TV broadcast and live streaming information.
Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI Match Details
- Match: Zimbabwe vs Australia, 3rd ODI
- Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026
- Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
- Match Time: 1:00 PM IST
Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI Live on TV?
The Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.
How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI live on the FanCode app and website from 1:00 PM onwards.
Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI Team News
Australia could welcome back Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood for the third ODI. Green is expected to provide additional strength to the middle order alongside Matt Renshaw while also adding bowling depth. Hazlewood would bring renewed threat with the new ball and could complement Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa. Travis Head, meanwhile, remains under scrutiny after another chop-on dismissal after Zimbabwe denied him width.
Zimbabwe will be looking to address their bowling discipline and fielding after conceding 13 wides and three no-balls in the opening game and 356 runs in the second ODI. Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza have shown their ability to build dangerous partnerships, but the hosts will need their top-order batters, including Innocent Kaia, to convert promising starts into substantial scores.
Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI Squads
Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer.
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Xavier Bartlett, Joel Davies, Oliver Peake.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.