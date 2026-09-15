LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ZIM vs AUS: Brendan Taylor Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record Of Having Longest Career In Men’s ODIs

ZIM vs AUS: Brendan Taylor Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record Of Having Longest Career In Men’s ODIs

Zimbabwe's veteran keeper-batter Brendan Taylor has broken Sachin Tendulkar's record of holding the longest career in men's ODI cricket. The former skipper's 50-over career has now spanned 22 years and 148 days, going past the Indian legend's 22 years and 91 days as it occurred during the first ODI against Australia in Harare on September 15, Tuesday.

ZIM vs AUS: Brendan Taylor Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record Of Having Longest Career In Men's ODIs. (Image Credits: X)
ZIM vs AUS: Brendan Taylor Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record Of Having Longest Career In Men's ODIs. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 18:09 IST

ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI: Zimbabwe’s veteran keeper-batter Brendan Taylor has broken Sachin Tendulkar’s record of holding the longest career in men’s ODI cricket. The former skipper’s 50-over career has now spanned 22 years and 148 days, going past the Indian legend’s 22 years and 91 days as it occurred during the first ODI against Australia in Harare on September 15, Tuesday.

You Might Be Interested In

ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI: Sachin Tendulkar slips to second spot, Sri Lankan legend on third

Taylor’s ODI career has now spanned 22 years and 148 days, surpassing Tendulkar’s 22 years and 91 days. The Zimbabwean achieved the feat after featuring in the first ODI of the ongoing three-match series against Australia in Harare on Tuesday. Tendulkar has consequently slipped to second place on the list, while former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya occupies third spot with an ODI career spanning 21 years and 184 days.


Tendulkar, however, continues to hold the record for the most runs in ODI cricket, with 18,426, as well as the most appearances in the format, having played 463 matches. Taylor, 40, made his ODI debut in April 2004 against Sri Lanka and went on to establish himself as one of Zimbabwe’s leading batters. Before Tuesday’s match, he had amassed 11 ODI centuries — a national record — in 207 appearances, with 6,704 runs to his name.


Taylor retired from international cricket in 2021. Four months later, in January 2022, he revealed that corruptors had attempted to lure him into fixing matches in 2019 by offering him cocaine and subsequently blackmailing him. Although Taylor stressed that he had never fixed a match, he admitted that he delayed reporting the approach to the ICC because he feared for his family’s safety, according to Cricinfo. He was eventually banned from all forms of cricket for three and a half years.


After completing his suspension, Taylor came out of retirement in 2025 as Zimbabwe began preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Zimbabwe’s neighbours South Africa and Namibia.

ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI: Brendan Taylor set for crucial role as Australia set 295 for Zimbabwe to win

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter’s experience needs to come to the fore if Zimbabwe are to claim the series-opener at the Harare Sports Club.

Matt Renshaw’s maiden hundred along with Cooper Connolly’s brisk 51 lifted the tourists to a formidable total of 295. Newman Nyamhuri took a fifer, recording figures of 9-0-62-5.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ZIM vs AUS: Brendan Taylor Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record Of Having Longest Career In Men’s ODIs
Tags: Australia national cricket teamBrendan Taylorsachin tendulkarZim vs AusZimbabwe National Cricket Team

RELATED News

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 2nd T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?

IND vs AFG: Ravichandran Ashwin Sympathises With Sanju Samson Over Constant Scrutiny — ‘He Must Be Experiencing Difficult Mental Battles’

FIDE Chess Olympiad 2026 Controversy: Srinath Narayanan Slams Samarkand Arrangements After India Team Waits 5 Hours for Rooms

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earnings: How Much Does Team India Star Earn Per Day? Reported Figure Will Stun You

HYROX Controversy Explained: Why Joanna Wietrzyk Was Allowed to Continue Beijing Race, New Rules Revealed

LATEST NEWS

Rajpal Yadav Gets Final Warning From SC, Orders Him To Deposit Rs 2 Crore Within Two Weeks

REHAU Opens Second House of REHAU in Bengaluru, Bringing Its Complete Interior Solutions Experience Under One Roof

Amitabh Bachchan Sparks Retirement Buzz With Cryptic Blog Post; Big B Finally Breaks Silence: ‘I Am Not…’

ZIM vs AUS: Brendan Taylor Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record Of Having Longest Career In Men’s ODIs

Amrapali Dubey-Nirahua Viral Video: Bigg Boss 20 Entry Brings Their Chemistry Back Into Spotlight

Woman Passenger Strips Naked During Flight, Behaves Indecently; Crew Then Alerts Cockpit: Here’s What Happened Next

Through The Roof, Gone In 8 Hours: How A Masked Man Stole Rs 14 Crore Gold In Mathura

Shilpi Raj MMS Goes Viral: What We Know About The Bhojpuri Singer’s Private Video Controversy

Noida Elevated Road Suddenly Sinks, 20-Ft Deep Pit Appears as Traffic Comes to a Halt: What Happened?

Donald Trump-Natalie Harp Viral Photo Sparks ‘Kiss’ Rumours: What Really Happened On The Golf Course?

ZIM vs AUS: Brendan Taylor Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record Of Having Longest Career In Men’s ODIs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ZIM vs AUS: Brendan Taylor Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record Of Having Longest Career In Men’s ODIs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ZIM vs AUS: Brendan Taylor Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record Of Having Longest Career In Men’s ODIs
ZIM vs AUS: Brendan Taylor Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record Of Having Longest Career In Men’s ODIs
ZIM vs AUS: Brendan Taylor Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record Of Having Longest Career In Men’s ODIs
ZIM vs AUS: Brendan Taylor Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record Of Having Longest Career In Men’s ODIs
ZIM vs AUS: Brendan Taylor Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record Of Having Longest Career In Men’s ODIs

QUICK LINKS