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Home > Sports News > ZIM vs AUS: Check Zimbabwe vs Australia Full Fixtures, Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

ZIM vs AUS: Check Zimbabwe vs Australia Full Fixtures, Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

ZIM vs AUS: Australia will return to Zimbabwe for the first time in eight years when they begin a three-match ODI series in Harare in September. Mitchell Marsh will lead the reigning world champions, with the tour expected to form part of Australia's preparations for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Here are all the details, including fixtures, match timings, venues, squads, TV coverage and live streaming information.

ZIM vs AUS: Check Zimbabwe vs Australia Full Fixtures, Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
ZIM vs AUS: Check Zimbabwe vs Australia Full Fixtures, Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 16:14 IST

ZIM vs AUS: Australia will return to Zimbabwe for the first time in eight years when they begin a three-match ODI series in Harare in September. Mitchell Marsh will lead the reigning world champions, with the tour expected to form part of Australia’s preparations for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Here are all the details, including fixtures, match timings, venues, squads, TV coverage and live streaming information.

Zimbabwe vs Australia ODI Series 2026 Match Details

  • Series: Zimbabwe vs Australia, 3-Match ODI Series
  • 1st ODI: Tuesday, September 15, 2026 | 1:00 PM IST | Harare Sports Club, Harare
  • 2nd ODI: Friday, September 18, 2026 | 1:00 PM IST | Harare Sports Club, Harare
  • 3rd ODI: Sunday, September 20, 2026 | 1:00 PM IST | Harare Sports Club, Harare

Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia ODIs Live on TV?

The Zimbabwe vs Australia ODI series is not expected to be televised on any TV channel in India. Fans will need to rely on the available digital streaming option to watch the three-match series.

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How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Australia Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch all three ODIs of the Australia Tour of Zimbabwe 2026 live on the FanCode app and website. The digital platform will provide live streaming coverage of the entire ODI series.

Zimbabwe vs Australia Team News

Australia will use their Zimbabwe tour as an opportunity to gain valuable experience of the region’s playing conditions ahead of the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The series is particularly important with Australia having a limited number of ODIs scheduled over the next 12 months, giving the team an opportunity to settle roles, assess combinations and identify reliable backup options.

Australia have left frontline fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc out of the Zimbabwe series as part of their workload management, with a tour of South Africa to follow. Captain Mitchell Marsh and opener Travis Head, who missed Australia’s earlier white-ball assignments this year, return to strengthen the squad.

Australia Squad For Zimbabwe ODI Series

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa.

Zimbabwe Squad For Australia ODI Series

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ernest Masuku, Graeme Cremer, Innocent Kaia, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere.

Why Is Zimbabwe vs Australia ODI Series Important?

With the 2027 World Cup set to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, Australia’s visit provides the reigning world champions with valuable exposure to conditions in the region. The three ODIs will also give the Australian team an opportunity to evaluate different combinations and strengthen their squad depth ahead of the global tournament.

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ZIM vs AUS: Check Zimbabwe vs Australia Full Fixtures, Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
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ZIM vs AUS: Check Zimbabwe vs Australia Full Fixtures, Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
ZIM vs AUS: Check Zimbabwe vs Australia Full Fixtures, Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
ZIM vs AUS: Check Zimbabwe vs Australia Full Fixtures, Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
ZIM vs AUS: Check Zimbabwe vs Australia Full Fixtures, Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
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