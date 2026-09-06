ZIM vs AUS ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Venues, Time, Live Streaming and More | All You Need to Know

ZIM vs AUS ODI Series 2026: Australia are set to tour South Africa and Zimbabwe in September and October 2026, with the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe scheduled to begin in Harare on September 15. The Aussies will also play three ODIs against South Africa before facing the reigning ICC World Test Champions in a three-match Test series. Here are all the details, including the full schedule, match dates, venues, time and live streaming information.

Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2026 Match Details

Series: Australia vs Zimbabwe, ODI Series 2026

Australia vs Zimbabwe, ODI Series 2026 Number of Matches: Three ODIs

Three ODIs First ODI: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Tuesday, September 15, 2026 Second ODI: Friday, September 18, 2026

Friday, September 18, 2026 Third ODI: Sunday, September 20, 2026

Sunday, September 20, 2026 Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe

Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI 2026 Full Schedule

September 15, 2026: 1st ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare

1st ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare September 18, 2026: 2nd ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare

2nd ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare September 20, 2026: 3rd ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare

Australia’s Tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe

Australia’s tour will feature a packed schedule across South Africa and Zimbabwe. The Aussies will first face South Africa in three ODI matches before travelling to Zimbabwe for their three-match ODI series beginning September 15. Australia will then return to South Africa for a three-match Test series against the reigning ICC World Test Champions.

The Test series will mark the first red-ball meeting between Australia and South Africa since the Proteas defeated Australia by five wickets in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final in London. It will also be Australia’s first Test tour of South Africa since the infamous 2018 ‘sandpaper gate’ series.

Where to Watch Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI Series Live on TV?

The Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI series will not be broadcast on television in India.

How to Watch Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI Series Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI series live on the FanCode app. The matches will also be available for viewers in Australia on Fox Cricket, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2026 Broadcast Details