ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI: Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Match on TV and Online in India? Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs And More

ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh in the third and final ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 11. The hosts have already clinched the three-match series after winning the first two games and will now aim for a memorable 3-0 clean sweep. Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be determined to end the tour with a win after their batting unit struggled in the opening two ODIs. Ahead of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI, here are all the details on live streaming, match timing, pitch report and predicted playing XIs in India.

When and where will the ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played on Saturday, July 11. The match will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI start?

The ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The toss is expected to take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI live on TV in India?

There will be no live television telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI in India.

How to watch the ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI live streaming online in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will require an active pass or subscription, depending on the platform’s applicable viewing plan.

ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI Pitch Report

The Harare Sports Club surface has offered assistance to fast bowlers in the first two matches of the series. Pacers can expect bounce and movement, particularly with the new ball, while batters will need to spend time at the crease before playing attacking shots. The team winning the toss may prefer to bowl first and make use of the early bowling-friendly conditions.

ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe predicted XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wicketkeeper), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava (captain) and Blessing Muzarabani.

Bangladesh predicted XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam.

ZIM vs BAN ODI Series Squads

Zimbabwe squad: Richard Ngarava (captain), Clive Madande (wicketkeeper), Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicketkeeper), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri and Sikandar Raza.

Bangladesh squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Saumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hassan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana.

ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI: What Is At Stake?

Zimbabwe have wrapped up the ODI series 2-0 and have the opportunity to complete their first clean sweep over Bangladesh in any format since 2001. Ben Curran’s unbeaten century and Brad Evans’ all-round contribution helped Zimbabwe take control in the second ODI. Bangladesh will look to avoid a whitewash, but they will be without Mustafizur Rahman, who has been ruled out for around four weeks due to hamstring and knee injuries.