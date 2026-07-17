ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming: Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming: Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Friday (July 17). Sikandar Raza’s side head into the contest with a 1-0 lead after winning the opening T20I and will be looking to seal the series with another victory. Bangladesh, meanwhile, need a win to level the series and force a decider. Ahead of the crucial encounter, here are all the details on where to watch the ZIM vs BAN 2nd T20I live on TV and online in India.

When and where will the ZIM vs BAN 2nd T20I match be played?

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played on Friday, July 17, 2026, at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I start?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh second T20I is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM IST (12:30 PM local time). The toss will take place approximately 30 minutes before the start of the match.

Where to watch the ZIM vs BAN 2nd T20I live on TV in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh second T20I will not be broadcast live on any television channel in India.

How to watch the ZIM vs BAN 2nd T20I live streaming online in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh second T20I on the FanCode app and website with a valid match pass or subscription.

ZIM vs BAN 2nd T20I Match Squads

Zimbabwe squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Ben Curran, Tinotenda Maposa, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza.

Bangladesh squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy(c), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.

ZIM vs BAN 2nd T20I: What Is At Stake?

Zimbabwe have the chance to clinch the three-match T20I series with a victory after taking a 1-0 lead in the opener. Bangladesh, meanwhile, must bounce back to keep the series alive and take it to a decider. With both teams eager to gain momentum ahead of future international assignments, another competitive contest is expected in Harare.