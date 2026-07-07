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Home > Sports News > ZIM vs BAN: Nahid Rana’s 6-Wicket Haul In Vain As Newman Nyamhuri Powers Zimbabwe To Win

ZIM vs BAN: Nahid Rana’s 6-Wicket Haul In Vain As Newman Nyamhuri Powers Zimbabwe To Win

Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning low-scoring victory, defending 141 runs to beat Bangladesh by 25 runs in the 1st ODI despite Nahid Rana's heroic 6-wicket haul.

ZIM vs BAN: Nahid Rana's 6-Wicket Haul In Vain As Newman Nyamhuri Powers Zimbabwe To Win. Photo Zimbabwe Cricket- X
ZIM vs BAN: Nahid Rana's 6-Wicket Haul In Vain As Newman Nyamhuri Powers Zimbabwe To Win. Photo Zimbabwe Cricket- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 02:28 IST

Zimbabwe defended a modest total to clinch a clinical 25-run win over Bangladesh in a dramatic, low-scoring thriller in the opening match of the three-game ODI series at Harare Sports Club on July 6. Zimbabwe’s resilient defence, on a pitch heavily favouring the bowling attack, turned the visiting batting order on its head to secure a vital 1-0 lead in the bilateral series.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto elected to field after winning the toss and the decision paid rich dividends in the beginning. Bangladesh’s opening fast bowler Nahid Rana bowled a fantastic spell of fast bowling to dismiss the Zimbabwean batting order. Rana took a sensational six-wicket haul returning figures of 6 for 21 in his maximum 10 overs to break the back of the hosts’ order.

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Zimbabwe were in trouble all the time and could not build any worthwhile partnerships against the moving ball. Newman Nyamhuri was solid in the lower middle order with a top score of 33, while useful contributions from Richard Ngarava (27) and Innocent Kaia (26) helped to push the total along. Taskin Ahmed contributed with two wickets to help Zimbabwe scrape together 141 before being bundled out in 36.4 overs.

Zimbabwe’s attack defended a modest 142 total with great intensity, getting plenty of help from the Harare pitch. Bangladesh’s chase quickly unravelled as they failed to get on top of the disciplined lines of the hosts. Opener Tawhid Hridoy battled to 25 off 58 balls and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan struck back with a quickfire 31 but the rest of the batting collapsed without much resistance.

Zimbabwe’s top and middle order was cut down by seamers Brad Evans (3/34) and Richard Ngarava (3/31), who also kept a tight leash on the run rate. Man of the Match Newman Nyamhuri provided a valuable batting cameo to his 2 for 22, with a miserly spell from Blessing Muzarabani (2/24) also helping the cause. Bangladesh were bowled out for 116 in 33.1 overs and Zimbabwe registered a stunning come-from-behind victory.

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ZIM vs BAN: Nahid Rana’s 6-Wicket Haul In Vain As Newman Nyamhuri Powers Zimbabwe To Win
Tags: Brad EvansNahid Rana 6 wickets videoNewman Nyamhuri batting ZimbabweZIM vs BAN cricket highlightsZimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match report

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ZIM vs BAN: Nahid Rana’s 6-Wicket Haul In Vain As Newman Nyamhuri Powers Zimbabwe To Win

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ZIM vs BAN: Nahid Rana’s 6-Wicket Haul In Vain As Newman Nyamhuri Powers Zimbabwe To Win
ZIM vs BAN: Nahid Rana’s 6-Wicket Haul In Vain As Newman Nyamhuri Powers Zimbabwe To Win
ZIM vs BAN: Nahid Rana’s 6-Wicket Haul In Vain As Newman Nyamhuri Powers Zimbabwe To Win
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