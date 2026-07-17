ZIM vs BAN Winner And Toss Prediction, 2nd T20I: Who Will Win Today’s Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Match? Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs

ZIM vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will face off in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday (July 17) at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. After a closely contested opening match, both teams will be eager to seize the momentum heading into the penultimate fixture. Zimbabwe will look to make the most of familiar home conditions, while Bangladesh will rely on their experienced core to bounce back and keep the series alive.

ZIM vs BAN 2nd T20I Pitch Report

The Queens Sports Club surface generally offers something for both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers are expected to enjoy some assistance with the new ball, particularly in the opening overs, while batters who settle in can score freely. Spinners are likely to become effective during the middle overs as the pitch slows down. Teams winning the toss could prefer to bowl first, considering the chasing record at the venue and the possibility of evening dew.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Probable XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Jonathan Campbell, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Bangladesh Probable XI: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy (c), Jaker Ali (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

ZIM vs BAN Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s Toss?

Predicted Toss Winner: Bangladesh

Bangladesh Decision: Bowl First

Bowl First Logic: The Harare pitch has often favoured chasing sides in T20 cricket, especially under lights. Bangladesh may prefer to exploit any early movement with their pace attack before chasing a target later in the evening.

ZIM vs BAN Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s 2nd T20I?

Both teams possess quality all-rounders and experienced bowlers, making this another closely fought contest. Zimbabwe will enjoy home advantage and have match-winners in Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani, while Bangladesh boast greater batting depth through Towhid Hridoy and Tanzid Hasan. If Bangladesh’s top order delivers, they appear slightly better equipped to level or clinch the series depending on the result of the opener.

ZIM vs BAN 2nd T20I Winner Prediction: Bangladesh to win.