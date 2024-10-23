ZIM vs GAM: Zimbabwe’s 344/4 Breaks The Record For Highest T20 Total In World Cup Qualifier

Zimbabwe shattered the T20 cricket record with 344 runs against Gambia, led by Sikandar Raza's stunning 133 off 43 balls, setting multiple new records.

In a stunning display of power and precision, Zimbabwe established a new record for the highest total in T20 cricket by scoring 344 runs for 4 wickets against Gambia during the men’s T20 World Cup Africa sub-regional qualifier tournament. This remarkable achievement occurred on Wednesday at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi, where Sikandar Raza led the charge with a breathtaking innings.

Raza’s Record-Breaking Performance

Sikandar Raza played a pivotal role in Zimbabwe’s innings, notching the first century ever recorded by a Zimbabwean in T20 cricket. His explosive knock of 133 runs came off just 43 balls, featuring an astonishing 15 sixes. Raza’s innings not only helped set a new team total record, but it also marked the joint second-fastest century in T20 International history, equaling Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton’s record from February 2024.

His teammates also contributed significantly to this monumental score, with Brian Bennett and Clive Mandande both scoring fifties. Bennett scored 50 runs off 26 balls, while Mandande made 53 runs off just 17 balls, hitting the final delivery of the innings for six. Overall, Zimbabwe amassed a staggering total of 57 boundaries during their innings, comprising 27 sixes and 30 fours, both setting new T20 records.

🚨 HISTORY IN NAIROBI 🚨 ZIMBABWE POSTED THE HIGHEST TOTAL IN T20 HISTORY…!!!! – 334 for 4 from 20 overs against Gambia 🤯 Raza smashed 133* runs from just 43 balls including 7 fours & 15 sixes in the innings. pic.twitter.com/ZNGcI7Ud4H — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2024

Historical Context and Dominance

Zimbabwe’s innings began with a remarkable tempo, reaching 50 runs in just 3.2 overs, with Marumani hitting his personal fifty in only 13 balls. The team’s first hundred came before the powerplay concluded, demonstrating their intent to dominate from the outset. By the end of the innings, they had not only broken the previous highest T20 total of 314 runs, held by Nepal, but had also achieved the biggest victory margin in T20 history, winning by 290 runs.

In stark contrast, Gambia struggled to keep pace with the run flow and was bowled out for a mere 54 runs. Musa Jorbateh had a particularly challenging outing, conceding 93 runs in his four overs, marking the highest runs given up by a bowler in T20 history. Five Gambian bowlers ended up giving away over 50 runs each during the innings.

Gambia’s Ongoing Struggles

Gambia, the smallest country in continental Africa, has faced significant challenges in the tournament thus far, having given walkovers to their opponents Rwanda and Seychelles in their initial matches. This latest defeat underscores their search for a first win in the Africa sub-regional qualifiers, while Zimbabwe continued its perfect record with four consecutive victories.

Summary of Records Set

The match against Gambia witnessed multiple records broken, including:

344 : Highest team total in T20 cricket history.

: Highest team total in T20 cricket history. 290 : Highest margin of victory in a T20 match.

: Highest margin of victory in a T20 match. 27 : Most sixes hit in a single T20 innings.

: Most sixes hit in a single T20 innings. 30 : Joint record for most fours in a T20 innings.

: Joint record for most fours in a T20 innings. 57 : Total boundaries in a T20 innings.

: Total boundaries in a T20 innings. 4 : Number of players scoring fifty or more runs in a single T20 innings.

: Number of players scoring fifty or more runs in a single T20 innings. 33 : Joint second-fastest century in T20Is (Sikandar Raza).

: Joint second-fastest century in T20Is (Sikandar Raza). 17 : Most Player of the Match awards in T20Is (Sikandar Raza).

: Most Player of the Match awards in T20Is (Sikandar Raza). 93 : Most runs conceded by a bowler in a T20 innings (Musa Jorbateh).

: Most runs conceded by a bowler in a T20 innings (Musa Jorbateh). 5: Number of bowlers conceding over 50 runs in a T20 innings.

