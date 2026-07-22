Zimbabwe vs India T20I Series: Sikandar Raza Leads 15-Man Zimbabwe Squad, Wesley Madhevere Returns After Missing BAN Tour

Zimbabwe vs India: A day before their T20I series against India, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced a 15-man squad for the three-match T20I series. The series against India comes only days after Zimbabwe’s 2-1 series loss in the shortest format against Bangladesh. Sikandar Raza will lead the squad while Tafadzwa Tsiga has earned a maiden call-up. Despite the loss in T20Is, the African nation earlier showed a great amount of fight in the tour, winning the one-off Test and the ODI series against Bangladesh. In the T20 World Cup 2026, Zimbabwe surprised many by defeating Australia and making it into the Super 8.

Zimbabwe vs India: ZC Announce 15-Man Squad With Sikandar Raza as Captain

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has named a 15-man squad for the three-match T20 International series against India, with the selectors making three changes to the side that faced Bangladesh in Bulawayo, according to ZC website. The matches will be played at Harare Sports Club on 23, 25 and 26 July. All-rounder Wessly Madhevere returns to the setup, while wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga has earned his first T20I call-up.

Zimbabwe loses T20I series before wins in ODI and Test against Bangladesh

Captain Sikandar Raza will lead a squad looking to make a strong statement against the reigning ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions following an impressive home campaign against Bangladesh. Zimbabwe secured a historic innings victory in the one-off Test before claiming the ODI series 2-1 in Harare. Bangladesh, however, fought back to win the T20I series 2-1 in Bulawayo.

India eyes comeback against Zimbabwe

Meanwhile, the reigning T20 World Cup champions India have endured a difficult run in the shortest format, remaining winless in their last seven matches. The Men in Blue lost both T20Is against Ireland before suffering a 4-0 whitewash in the five-match series against England. The Men in Blue will now look to bounce back when they face Zimbabwe in T20I series, beginning July 23.

Zimbabwe T20I Squad vs India

Zimbabwe T20I Squad vs India: Sikandar Raza (C), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba, Tafadzwa Tsiga

ZIM vs IND: Zimbabwe 1st T20I Predicted Playing XI

Zimbabwe 1st T20I Predicted Playing XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Brad Evans, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Milton Shumba, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

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