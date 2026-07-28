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Home > Sports News > Zinedine Zidane Officially Appointed As France Head Coach After Didier Deschamps’ Exit

Zinedine Zidane Officially Appointed As France Head Coach After Didier Deschamps’ Exit

Zinedine Zidane has been appointed as France's new head coach, replacing Didier Deschamps after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The former Real Madrid manager returns to coaching after nearly five years.

Zinedine Zidane Appointed France Head Coach After Didier Deschamps Exit. Photo X
Zinedine Zidane Appointed France Head Coach After Didier Deschamps Exit. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 16:14 IST

France have officially ushered in a new era by appointing Zinedine Zidane as the head coach of the national team, ending years of speculation over one of international football’s most anticipated managerial appointments.

The French Football Federation confirmed the former Real Madrid boss as Didier Deschamps’ successor following France’s exit in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Zidane has signed a long-term contract that will see him remain in charge through the 2030 World Cup qualification cycle.

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The appointment also marks Zidane’s return to football management after nearly five years away from the touchline. The 54-year-old has not coached since stepping down from Real Madrid for the second time in 2021, despite being linked with several high-profile club and international jobs.

For French football supporters, Zidane’s arrival represents the return of one of the country’s greatest sporting icons. As a player, he inspired France to its maiden FIFA World Cup triumph on home soil in 1998 before leading Les Bleus to another World Cup final in 2006. Although that campaign ended in heartbreak after his infamous sending-off against Italy, Zidane remains one of the most celebrated figures in French football history.

Speaking after being unveiled as the new coach, Zidane described the opportunity as the proudest challenge of his managerial career.

“I’ve often said it: there’s nothing greater than the French national team. So it’s a joy and obviously a great source of pride to become the manager of this French national team.”

The former midfielder also thanked the French Football Federation for placing its faith in him while paying tribute to his predecessor.

“It’s also a responsibility. I want to thank [French Football Federation] president Philippe Diallo, the executive committee, and the French Football Federation for their confidence and acknowledge the 14 years of service from Didier and his staff. I also have a special thought today for all my coaches. Needless to say, I have high ambitions for the French national team.”

Zidane inherits a squad packed with world-class talent, including captain Kylian Mbappe and several emerging stars who are expected to form the core of France’s future.

His first competitive assignment will come in the UEFA Nations League, where France travel to face Turkey on September 25. Beyond that, Zidane’s immediate priority will be preparing Les Bleus for the 2030 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign while ensuring they remain among the strongest teams in world football.

Having conquered Europe with Real Madrid and achieved legendary status as a player, Zidane now begins arguably the most emotionally significant chapter of his coaching career—leading his country from the sidelines.

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Zinedine Zidane Officially Appointed As France Head Coach After Didier Deschamps’ Exit
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Zinedine Zidane Officially Appointed As France Head Coach After Didier Deschamps’ Exit
Zinedine Zidane Officially Appointed As France Head Coach After Didier Deschamps’ Exit
Zinedine Zidane Officially Appointed As France Head Coach After Didier Deschamps’ Exit
Zinedine Zidane Officially Appointed As France Head Coach After Didier Deschamps’ Exit

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