Zlatan Ibrahimovic is leaving Manchester United after the club agreed to terminate his contract with immediate effect. The Swedish striker who joined the Premier League giants in 2016, finished as the club’s top scorer last season netting 28 goals across competitions while playing an instrumental role in United’s EFL Cup and FA Cup triumphs. His contract was set to expire at the end of the current season but it has now been terminated with the striker seeking his future elsewhere. In 53 appearances for United, Zlatan scored 29 goals.

Ibrahimovic, 36 joined Manchester United from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and went on to lift three trophies in his debut season at Old Trafford. He managed only one appearance in the Premier League this season due to injuries. “Great things also come to an end and it is time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Manchester United,” he wrote on Instagram, confirming that he will be leaving the club. “Thank you to the club, the fans, the team, the coach, the staff and everybody who shared with me this part of my history. #foreverred” he added in his farewell message on Instagram.

“Manchester United confirms that it has agreed to the termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract with immediate effect, Everyone at the club would like to thank Zlatan for his contribution to the team since his arrival and wishes him well for the future,” Manchester United said in a statement, wishing the record holding Swedish forward best for his future endeavours. Ibrahimovic suffered a terrible knee injury in Europa League quarter-final against Anderlecht last season and has since then struggled to make a comeback into the first team under Jose Mourinho.

The Swede had signed a one-year extension with United before the start of the current season and was expected to be back in the dugout by December, however, Romelu Lukaku’s consistency and regular injuries to him ensured that Zlatan made only seven appearances for the Red Devils across competitions and found the back of the net only once. Speculations are rife that he will be moving to the Major League Soccer (MLS) and join LA Galaxy. He last featured for United in a Premier League game against Burnley.

Zlatan’s departure also means United are now left with Lukaku as their only central striker and will look for other options in the upcoming transfer window. Earlier Jose Mourinho had said that the 36-year-old has all the right to make his own choice and is likely to leave at the end of the season. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has also been touted to make a comeback from retirement to represent Sweden in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia.

