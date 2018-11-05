Zlatan Ibrahimovic said that the detractors kept discouraging and doubting him on his Premier League move. He added that everybody was against the move as they suggested him not to move to England because if he failed there, he will lose his status as one of the greatest strikers of modern times. Ibrahimovic said that all that talk gave him adrenaline and made him more motivated.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic played down the hype that surrounds English Premier League but said he fondly remembers his time spent at Manchester United as it helped him prove his doubters wrong. Before recalling his incredible feat in England in his one playing season, the big Swede further asserted about the possible impact he could have made in the Premier League, had he joined the Red Devils 10 years ago. Ibrahimovic scored a fantastic 28 goals, 17 in the league alone, in his debut season with United.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic moved to Manchester United in the summer of 2016 from Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. He made an instant impact with the Red Devils scoring a phenomenal 28 goals in his first season before sustaining a cruciate ligament injury which ended his term with United. After recovering from the injury, he moved to MLS side LA Galaxy in January 2018.

“I liked the Premier League. I found it very motivating and very exciting. It gets a lot of attention, although I feel the quality is a little bit overrated – the individual quality, the technical part.

We won, and I did what I did before I got injured. I had an excellent time – great memories. I’m attached to United forever. The supporters are amazing: wherever I went, I saw red shirts, which was fantastic. It’s a very important moment in my career,” said the former Barcelona hitman.

He then turned on the typical Zlatan-mode saying, “As I said when I was in England, you’re lucky I didn’t come 10 years ago, because if I did what I did at 35 years old, imagine it if I was 25. Then it would have been a different story. I came there and they said I came in a wheelchair. All the people that talked, in the whole Premier League, I put them in a wheelchair. That’s what I did.”

The 37-year-old towering attacker has made an immediate impact in MLS as well having scored 22 goals in just 27 appearances so far.

