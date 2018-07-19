Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Thursday came to the defence of the under-fire Paul Pogba saying that the French midfielder will come good and all he needs is time. He also lauded his efforts for both France and Manchester United.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is often the subject of criticism and ridicule, especially in England, where he has failed to reach the heights that he hit during his stint with Juventus. However, after his triumph with France in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2018, there is a change of opinion among many football pundits. The most recent one to sing his praises is his former Manchester United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The LA Galaxy hitman on Thursday came to the defence of the under-fire Paul Pogba saying that the French midfielder will come good and all he needs is time. He also lauded his efforts for both France and Manchester United.

“I played with him for two years and people like to give their opinion, which they have the right to do. They judge but I think the result speaks for itself,” Ibrahimovic said.

The big Swede further went on to say that a footballer doesn’t need to answer his critics with his mouth rather he should answer them with his feet. “That is the way it is supposed to be and the way I like to do it,” he asserted.

Ibrahimovic stressed that Paul Pogba, who Manchester United signed for a club record amount of 105 million euros in the summer of 2015, is still young. He has won the World Cup, played in UEFA Champions League final, the Europa League final and the European final.

“What more is there to say? Just enjoy the games and I know he will become better,” Zlatan Ibrahimovic said concluding his interview.

Ever since joining Manchester United from Juventus, Paul Pogba has failed to replicate his heroics which he enjoyed at Juventus. In the injury-hit 2017-18 season with Manchester United, he made 37 appearances across all competitions providing 10 assists and scoring 6 goals.

