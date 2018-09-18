Last week, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a ridiculous roundhouse kick with the outside of his foot to take his goal tally, both club and country, to 500. He joined the ranks of Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi becoming the only playing footballer to score over 500 goals.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is known for his larger than life personality and provocative nature, however, his former teammate David Beckham made light work of him with a sarcastic banter at the big Swede. The England football icon shared a video on La Galaxy’s Twitter handle congratulating the 36-year-old LA Galaxy superstar on completing 500 career goals. Beckham also called Ibrahimovic “very, very old” and took a dig at him saying he is “very shy”, which is apparently contrary to his nature.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 500th goal is a memorable one. Wow! #LAGalaxy https://t.co/xhpBeDqPIx — Sports Notes (@SportsNotes23) September 16, 2018

David Beckham, who played alongside Ibrahimovic at AC Milan Paris Saint Germain, took to Twitter to congratulate him. However, Beckham’s message was full of humour and light banter.

“Zlatan, I want to say congratulations. 500 goals. What a career, what a player, what an achievement. Pleasure to play with you and against you. Pleasure to be your friend,” said Beckham in the video.

However, he went on to add some humour to it saying, “500 goals… that makes you really, really old. But on a serious note, congratulations mate.”

Beckham went on to take the case of Ibrahimovic, he said, “One thing you need to work on. You’re a little bit shy. So, work on it. You’ll get better. Congratulations mate. Incredible.”

The eccentric Ibrahimovic had to respond to his friend’s message and he duly did it in his usual style. The 36-year-old Swedish attacker posted a message on his Twitter handle along with the video of Beckham.

Ibra said, “My friend! Thank you very much. I agree with you, I’m old. Will work on my shy side, I definitely need to improve on that.”

My friend! Thank you very much.

I agree with you, i'm old.

Will work on my shy side, I definitely need to improve on that. https://t.co/m8KHqQJBAW — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 17, 2018

Ibrahimovic has had a stellar career so far that has spanned almost two decades now. After starting his career with Malmo in Sweden, he joined Ajax in the Netherlands. After a brief stint there, he was roped in by Juventus followed by Inter, Barcelona and AC Milan. He played at Paris Saint Germain and also spent two seasons at Manchester United.

He currently plies his trade at LA Galaxy, which David Beckham had captained in the twilight of his playing career.

