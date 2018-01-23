Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez exchanged shirts with moves to Arsenal and Manchester United respectively. After the Armenian's departure, a number of United players including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku wished him well for life at the Emirates.

Manchester United and Arsenal were in a win win situation as they directly swapped two of their superstars in a deal which might change the course of the Premier League in the second half of the season. While Alexis Sanchez completed his dream move to Old Trafford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan got his wish of playing for Arsenal. The transfer saga surrounding the two players which had been now running for months finally came to end as they swapped shirts and headed in opposite directions. After his move several United players took to social media to wish the Armenian a great stint at the London club.

Mkhitaryan moved to United from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016 after becoming the highest assist provider in the Bundesliga. He was adjudged as the player of the year in the German top flight which couldn’t stop Jose Mourinho from asking for his services. He had a struggling start to life at United but soon got going establishing himself as one of the most sought-after creative players in the setup. He helped Mourinho’s team lift the League Cup and the Europa League. The Armenian became a popular figure in the dugout making good friends in the likes of Zlatan, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata during his stay at Old Trafford.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic who enjoyed some of his fruitful strikes on Mkhitaryan’s pin point lay offs had a special message for his former teammate. “Luck you don’t need so just enjoy your game,” wrote Ibrahimovic for the now Arsenal player on his instagram.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku also wished his mate well and posted a heartfelt message for him on Instagram.

Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata also posted farewell messages for the Armenian.

On his arrival at the Emirates, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger hailed the player and termed him a complete package. “We’re replacing a very good player with a very good player, a world-class player with a world-class player,” said Wenger.

“Mkhitaryan can play on the wing or in midfield, so I believe he can play very well in many positions. That can help us as well because he can play together with Ozil as well as playmaker, so overall it’s a good move,” he added.