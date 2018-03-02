Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has failed to make an impactful return on the pitch after suffering horrific injuries last year. The Swedish striker has been continuously linked with a move to the MLS side LA Galaxy and it looks like he will be making a move next season, with Jose Mourinho confirming that Ibrahimovic is not looking a long-term stay with United.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic might leave Manchester United at the end of the current season. Ibrahimovic last featured for the club in a 2-2 draw against Burnley in December after making a successful comeback from injury. He will be running out of contract at Old Trafford this season after extending his stay at the club last year. He has embraced a sluggish second season in the English Premier League and has failed to his top form after suffering horrific injuries.

The 36-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the MLS and it looks like a move to America is on the table for Manchester United’s top scorer last season. LA Galaxy has surfaced as the potential destination for Ibrahimovic, who is yet to score a goal for United in the Premier League this season. He had recovered from a career-threatening cruciate knee ligament injury during Europa League clash against Anderlecht in the Europa League. Zlatan scored 29 goals across competitions for United last season.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insisted that Ibrahimovic had the right to decide his own future and is decision will be respected by the club. Zlatan last scored for the Red Devils, in United’s shocking defeat against Bristol City in the League Cup. The Swede might return to the starting XI in United’s second leg Champions League fixture against Sevilla but will not remain with the club for long.

“For Zlatan, we all think it’s his last season at Manchester United and it will be a very personal decision for him to play or to stop,” Mourinho told reporters on Friday. I think he won the right to choose his life, his future, such an amazing player and an amazing career,” said Mourinho.

“Only that awful injury in the wrong moment broke a fantastic couple of seasons he could and should have with us,” he added.

Mourinho also hailed Ibrahimovic’s spectacular attitude to play for the club and reckoned the towering striker only wants to get back as early possible and perform.

“This season has been really difficult for him. He’s not injured. Does he feel totally happy, ready and convinced that he’s in the condition to help the team in this moment? No.

“But he’s such an honest guy and such a champion he only wants to be back with that feeling of: ‘I’m totally ready for it’.

“So he’s working hard and hopefully his evolution brings him to that level he wants to have a positive answer,” said the Portuguese manager.

