Amid Kolkata Horror, Karnataka To Form A Task Force To Ensure Safety Of Doctors

In response to the recent tragic incident involving the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, the Karnataka government has organized a meeting with medical organizations and announced the creation of a task force to ensure the safety of doctors.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced the formation of the task force, which will be tasked with submitting a report on safety measures for doctors in the state. The meeting, held on Tuesday at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, included representatives from various medical organizations and officials from the health department.

The minister underscored the government’s dedication to safeguarding the many women employed in the medical sector. Following the meeting, he stated that the task force would provide a report within a month, outlining safety measures, including the enforcement of relevant laws.

Senior officials from both medical organizations and the health department will be included in the task force. The recent incident in Kolkata has garnered national attention, highlighting the need for improved security and protection for women.

Minister Rao emphasized that more than half of the medical workforce is comprised of women, making it crucial to ensure a secure work environment. He mentioned that 10-12 different organizations participated in the meeting, where discussions focused on enhancing security and implementing precautionary measures.

“There are already laws in place to protect doctors, including a recent amendment that prescribes a punishment of 3-7 years for those who assault medical professionals. This law has been further strengthened, and a notification was issued just yesterday,” the minister stated.

Doctors also suggested increasing public awareness about these laws. Additional recommendations included installing CCTV cameras in hospitals, providing wristbands and panic buttons, conducting regular inspections in collaboration with the police, and expediting the resolution of cases, according to Mr. Rao.

Taking these suggestions into account, the decision has been made to establish a task force to develop a comprehensive report on the necessary safety measures for doctors.