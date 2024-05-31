Assam Floods Worsen, Affecting Nearly 2 Lakh People Across 9 Districts

The flood situation in Assam has taken a turn for the worse, with nearly 2 lakh individuals, including 36,000 children, affected by the deluge across nine districts of the state. According to reports from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the rising waters have claimed the life of one woman in the Lala revenue circle area of Hailakandi district, where she drowned in floodwaters.

The impact is particularly severe in several districts, with over 1.02 lakh people affected in Cachar district alone, followed by nearly 37,000 in Karimganj district, 22,354 in Nagaon district, 22,058 in Hojai district, and 14,308 in Hailakandi district. A total of 386 villages spanning 22 revenue circles in Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts have been inundated by floodwaters.

The deluge has submerged approximately 3,238.8 hectares of crop area in the affected districts, posing a significant threat to agricultural livelihoods in the region. In response, the administration has established 110 relief camps and distribution centers across the nine flood-hit districts, providing shelter to 35,640 displaced individuals.

Also read: Passengers Faint as Air India Flight Faces Eight-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning

The adverse impact extends beyond human inhabitants, with over 2.34 lakh domestic animals also affected by the floods. According to the ASDMA flood report, the deluge on Thursday resulted in the damage of 13 roads and the breach of one embankment in Karimganj district.

Further exacerbating the situation, the water level of the Kopili River at Kampur in Nagaon district has surpassed the danger level mark, raising concerns of heightened flooding risks in the area.

Show Full Article