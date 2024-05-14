Crowd Chaos Near Mumbai As Local Train Services Delayed By Storm : WATCH

A severe storm wreaked havoc in Mumbai and its suburbs, disrupting all forms of traffic and railway movement. The situation turned chaotic at Thane Railway Station when local train services were delayed, leading to a near-stampede scenario as depicted in a viral video. Hundreds of women were observed struggling to board a crowded train compartment, raising concerns about railway management on social media platforms. Additionally, the storm caused a tragic incident as a massive billboard collapsed at a petrol pump, claiming the lives of 14 individuals.

Central Railway officials stated that local train services were suspended for over two hours due to a bent overhead pole between Thane and Mulund stations caused by strong winds. While slow and delayed services resumed by evening, precautionary measures led to further disruptions, with suburban services halted temporarily at various locations. Consequently, overcrowding at stations became rampant, with some commuters resorting to walking on tracks after their trains halted unexpectedly.

Sumit Thakur, Western Railway’s chief spokesperson, informed that suburban services were running significantly behind schedule, with delays ranging from 15 to 20 minutes post-storm. Signal failures near Charni Road Station added to the challenges faced by commuters. Additionally, the storm disrupted services on Metro Line 7 after a banner landed on the overhead wire.

Furthermore, the storm’s impact extended beyond railways, with uprooted trees and heavy rainfall causing massive traffic congestion across the city. The adverse weather conditions underscored the vulnerability of Mumbai’s infrastructure to natural disasters, prompting concerns about preparedness and mitigation strategies. As authorities work to restore normalcy, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for robust infrastructure and disaster management protocols in urban centers like Mumbai.

