Earthquake Of Magnitude 3 Hits Nagaland

An earthquake of magnitude three struck the Noklak town of Nagaland on early Sunday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Noklak area at a depth of 10 kilometres around 3:36am.

“EQ of M: 3.0, On: 01/09/2024 03:36:39 IST, Lat: 26.24 N, Long: 95.03 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Noklak, Nagaland,” NCS said in a post on platform X.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on August 20, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 struck Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 34.17 North, Longitude 74.16 East, at a depth of 5 kilometres.

“EQ of M: 4.9, On: 20/08/2024 06:45:57 IST, Lat: 34.17 N, Long: 74.16 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir,” the NCS said in a post on X.