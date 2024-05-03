Fatal Parcel Explosion in Gujarat Linked to Alleged Love Triangle, Accused Arrested

A parcel explosion claimed the lives of a man and his daughter on Thusday. According to reports, the parcel resembled a tape recorder and was sent to the victims’ house by a man who was allegedly involved in an affair with the deceased’s wife.

The explosion resulted in the immediate death of the 32-year-old Jeetubhai Heerabhai Vanjara, while his 12-year-old daughter, Bhumika, succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital. The victims’ wife was, reportedly, not present at the residence when the devastating explosion took place. Jeetubhai Heerabhai Vanjara used to work as a laborer.

The Police, post the investigations, revealed that the sender was one 31-year-old Jayantibhai Balusingh Vanjara. The accused, according to the police offcials, delivered the parcel to Jeetubhai’s house through an auto-rickshaw. The parcel recieved by the victim resembled a tape recorder which went off when Jeetubhai attempted to plug it in and resulted in the fatal explosion.

Senior police officer Vijay Patel, after the probe in the case, revealed that Jayantibhai had traveled to Rajasthan to procure the materials that were required to devise the improvised explosive device. The bomb, comprised of gelatin sticks and a detonator, triggered upon activation by plugging in the “tape recorder.”

The swift identification of the auto-rickshaw driver, facilitated by CCTV footage, enabled law enforcement to swiftly apprehend Jayantibhai mere hours after the tragic blast. Authorities revealed that the accused harbored animosity towards Jeetubhai due to his former relationship with the deceased’s wife, who subsequently married Jeetubhai.

Tragically, Jeetubhai’s two other daughters, aged 9 and 10, sustained severe injuries to their eyes and chests in the explosion. They are currently receiving treatment in a hospital, with one of the siblings requiring ventilator support. Subsequently, the injured girls were transferred to Ahmedabad for specialized medical care.

