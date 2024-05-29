Heatstroke Claims Three More Lives In Rajasthan, Total Patients Rise To 3,965

Three individuals succumbed to heat stroke in Jaipur on Tuesday, bringing the total number of heat stroke cases in the region to 3,965, according to health officials. The deceased were reported to be from Agra and Delhi.

In a related incident, two newborn babies admitted to the Government Community Health Centre in Jhalawar district also died on Tuesday. The parents of the deceased infants accused the hospital management of negligence, citing the absence of coolers and doctors in the ward.

Maximum Temperatures (≥ 45°C)/Heat wave Stations over Northwest India dated 28-05-2024 pic.twitter.com/0NTMwo9ZIW — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 28, 2024

Following these allegations, Block Medical Officer Raees Khan visited the hospital and ordered the installation of four coolers in the ward. He also mandated the appointment of doctors for 24-hour duty at the facility. Mr. Khan stated that an investigation would be conducted to determine whether the newborns’ deaths were caused by extreme heat conditions.

These incidents underscore the severe impact of the ongoing heat wave in the region and highlight concerns about hospital preparedness and management during extreme weather conditions.

