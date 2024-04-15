Man’s Egg Donation for Mosque Raises Over ₹2 Lakh in Auction

In a heartwarming gesture, a poor man from Malpora village in Sopore, Kashmir, donated an egg to contribute to the construction of a local mosque. This simple act of generosity sparked a series of auctions that culminated in raising over ₹2 lakh for the mosque’s development.

As the villagers rallied together to raise funds for the mosque, the unique donation of an egg caught everyone’s attention. The mosque committee, recognizing the sincerity of the donation, decided to put the egg up for auction alongside other donations.

The humble egg quickly became a cherished item among the villagers, circulating through several auctions as buyers continued to return it for further fundraising. Eventually, a generous bidder purchased the egg for ₹70,000, contributing significantly to the mosque’s fund.

The mosque committee expressed their gratitude and excitement over the successful auction. “We have completed the auction of this egg, and it has raised ₹2.26 lakh rupees,” a committee member announced.

The collective efforts of the community and the symbolic value of the egg not only showcased the spirit of unity and generosity but also highlighted the significance of community-driven initiatives in supporting local projects.