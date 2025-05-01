Shreyas Iyer Fined For Slow Over-Rate Despite PBKS Win Over CSK

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has been fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has been fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. The penalty was imposed under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct after PBKS failed to complete their overs within the stipulated time.

Despite the penalty, Punjab Kings secured a convincing four-wicket win. The visitors chased down a target of 191 in 19.4 overs, powered by Iyer’s fluent 72 off 41 balls and a brisk 54 by opener Prabhsimran Singh. The duo laid a solid platform for the middle-order to complete the chase comfortably.

Earlier, CSK rode on a strong 88 from Sam Curran and a handy 32 from Dewald Brevis to post 190. However, their momentum was dented by Yuzvendra Chahal’s clinical spell of 4/32, which included a hat-trick. Marco Jansen also contributed with two wickets.

Although PBKS were forced to bring an extra fielder inside the circle before the 19th over due to the slow over-rate, it did not deter Chahal from delivering a match-turning performance. The BCCI confirmed this was PBKS’s first offence of the season, leading to a financial sanction on the captain.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Must Read: India, US Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack: S Jaishankar Says ‘Perpetrators, Backers And Planners Must Be Punished’