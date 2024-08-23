Friday, August 23, 2024

UP Man Murders Niece After She Rejects His Proposal For Another Marriage

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, where a man named Manikant Dwivedi has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 22-year-old niece, Mansi Pandey, with whom he was having an extramarital affair. The murder was reportedly triggered when Mansi expressed her desire to marry someone else, a decision that enraged Dwivedi.

The grim event came to light when Mansi, who had visited her aunt’s home on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, did not return home. Her father, Ramsagar Pandey, filed a missing person report after growing suspicious of Manikant’s involvement. According to District Police Chief Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, during police interrogation, Manikant confessed to having been involved in an affair with Mansi for the past two years. He admitted that when Mansi told him she planned to marry another man, he became furious and strangled her to death.

To cover up his crime, Manikant disposed of Mansi’s body in an under-construction building and tossed her cellphone onto a moving bus, attempting to mislead the authorities. Despite his efforts, police recovered Mansi’s body and sent it for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

Ramsagar Pandey, Mansi’s father, revealed that he had dropped his daughter off at Manikant’s home on Monday afternoon. Later, he received a call from Manikant, who claimed Mansi had gone missing and that her phone was switched off. Manikant suggested that Mansi might have eloped, but Ramsagar, distrustful of Manikant’s story, decided to file a police complaint.

Further investigation revealed that Mansi’s wedding had been planned for November 27. However, Manikant, not wanting the marriage to take place, had been pressuring her against it. The case has raised serious concerns about the complexities of personal relationships and the lengths to which some may go when faced with rejection. The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to gather evidence and seek justice for the young woman.

