What Is Rattirer Sathi? New Safety Program For Women In West Bengal

The West Bengal government announced on Saturday the launch of a new initiative called “Rattirer Sathi” (Night Companion) to improve the safety and security of women, especially those working night shifts in various workplaces and hospitals.

Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, shared these plans during a press conference in Kolkata. This comes in response to ongoing protests by doctors and students following the tragic rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Hospital.

IMPORTANT. The Bengal @MamataOfficial government acts. Walks the talk on women’s safety. *RATTIRER SAATHI* ( Helper of the night) scheme to be immediately implemented for women working on the night shift, across all Bengal districts. *RATTIRER SATHI* ( Helper at night) for… — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) August 18, 2024

He explained that after the incident, the government decided to take action by introducing “Rattirer Sathi,” a program aimed at ensuring the safety of women working at night. The initiative will involve women volunteers who will be on duty during the night. Safe zones with full CCTV coverage will be established, and designated rest areas with washrooms will be created for women.

Bandyopadhyay also stated that security guards in medical colleges, hospitals, and district hospitals will now include both male and female guards. Police officers will be stationed at these facilities to oversee overall security. Nighttime police patrols will also be conducted at all medical colleges, hospitals, and women’s hostels to ensure safety.

To further enhance security, all faculty, staff, students, and security personnel at medical institutions will be required to carry and wear their ID cards at all times. Additionally, the working hours for women, including female doctors, will be limited to a maximum of 12 hours, with efforts to avoid assigning night shifts to women whenever possible.

The initiative will extend beyond hospitals and medical colleges to include hostels and other locations where women work night shifts.

Bandyopadhyay also mentioned that “breathalyzer tests” will be conducted in medical colleges and hospitals across the city and districts. Security checks and breathalyzer tests will be mandatory at these institutions, and all organizations will be encouraged to set up a Vishakha Committee to address sexual harassment in the workplace, if not already in place. A program to raise awareness in government and private organizations will also be initiated.

Additionally, the state government plans to develop a mobile app equipped with an alarm feature that women can use to communicate with local police stations in case of an emergency. The app will be connected to the police control room, and it will be mandatory for all working women to download it. The helpline numbers 100 and 112 will be promoted for use in panic or emergency situations.

Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) held protests across the state on Saturday, demanding the death penalty for those responsible for the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case. TMC workers and supporters marched in various locations, including Serampore, Naihati, Belgharia, Chinsurah, and Purulia, holding placards that read “Doshider shasti chai” (We demand punishment for the culprits).

In Kolkata, senior minister and Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim led a rally in Kidderpore, where he criticized the opposition for politicizing the tragedy. Hakim emphasized that the state government is committed to the safety and security of women, with zero tolerance for sexual assault, and urged the CBI to complete its investigation and bring the guilty to justice swiftly.

