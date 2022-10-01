Steinbeis Paves Way For The Green Hydrogen Energy 1 October, 2022 | Archana Raj

Green Hydrogen Energy : As a part of the National Hydrogen Mission, Steinbeis signed an MOU with Waaree Energies Ltd. and DSE Consortium Germany to establish a polysilicon production unit and an assembly line for electrolyzers in India. Alternative fuels such as hydrogen offer huge potential as clean sources of energy and could be instrumental in decarbonizing the economy.

The synergy will also be responsible for the implementation of solar thermal technologies for the transformation of coal fire plants into green power plants in India. In addition to this, they will activate cooperation for setting up solar power plants in Africa.

India agreed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45% over 2005 levels by 2030 under the terms of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP 26) that was held in Glasgow, UK. Finding different, cleaner energy sources has therefore become necessary. In order to meet the world’s growing energy needs, hydrogen, the cleanest energy source, has recently come into prominence.

The National Hydrogen Mission, a blueprint for the development of hydrogen in the nation, was also recently proposed by the government in the Union Budget 2021–22. The mission was announced in August this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vineet Goyal, CEO – Steinbeis Centre for Technology Transfer in India, said, “Steinbeis is taking a significant step towards Green Hydrogen Economy in India. It is definitely a catalyst to clean energy in India and is in line with the vision of the government.’

‘In addition, Steinbeis is in talks with the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India, about establishing an R&D, commercialisation, skill building and training center in India for green hydrogen,’ he added.

A significant asset to bring about energy and transportation transformation is its ability to store renewable energy, fuel zero-emission fuel cell vehicles, and act as a base fuel for industry. “Through this agreement, Steinbeis, Waaree and DSE will combine their strengths and collaborate to advance the development of hydrogen electrolysers in India,” said Dr Bertram Lohmueller, Director of Steinbeis GmbH, Germany, and DSE Green Consortium, Germany.