LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > 5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 20000: Features, Performance And Values Compared

5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 20000: Features, Performance And Values Compared

A curated list of budget-friendly smartphones under Rs 20,000, comparing battery life, display quality, processor performance, and camera specifications to help buyers find the best value option in 2026.

Smartphone under the budget of Rs 20000. Image: AI
Smartphone under the budget of Rs 20000. Image: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-17 15:32 IST

Planning to buy a smartphone that too under the budget of Rs 20000 and thinking that you have to compromise with the latest features because of the budget, but that’s no longer the case in 2026. Thanks to fierce competition between the brands, this price bracket has turned into one of the most exciting segments in the Indian market. Buyers can expect large batteries, fast display and clean software even with this tight budget. Here are some of the best smartphone options you can consider buying if you are looking for a phone under the budget of 20000, as each of them comes up with some different and surprising features like raw battery life, camera performance or software experience. 

 

You Might Be Interested In

Oppo K14x 5G | Price: 17,999

The Oppo K14X 5G is priced around Rs 17,999 and is mainly built for the buyers who want to prioritise battery backup and stable everyday performance. It can even handle casual gaming and multitasking comfortably. The phone comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor, starting with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It packs a 6.75-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The phone comes with a 50 MP ultra-clear main camera.

 

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G | Price: 17,999

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is priced around Rs 17,999. The phone comes with a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G processor, starting storage of 8GB ram and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 6.67-inch AMOLED  display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5110mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The phone comes with a 50 MP main camera. 

 

Vivo Iqoo Z10x | Price: 16,999

The Vivo Iqoo Z10x is priced around Rs 16,999 and is mainly built for buyers who want an all-day battery. The phone comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 7300 processor, starting with 6 GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.  It packs a 6.72-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6500mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The phone comes with a 50MP main camera. 

 

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G | Price: 16,999

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is priced around Rs 16,999, is built for buyers who trust the brand. The phone comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor, starting with 4 GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 6.7-inch LCD  display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The phone comes with a 50 MP main camera. 

 

Motorola g37 Power | Price: 15,999

The Motorola G37 Power is priced around Rs 15,999 and is mainly built for buyers who want large batteries. The phone comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 6400 processor, starting with 4 GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 6.67-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 7000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The phone comes with a 50 MP main camera. 

Disclaimer: The information above is for general reference only, based on publicly available specifications and pricing at the time of publishing. Prices and specifications may vary across retailers and are subject to change. Readers are advised to check the latest details on official brand websites before making a purchase.

Also Read: From Home Schooling to NIT: Story Behind Sonam Wangchuk’s Education, Hunger Strike at 60, and His Inspiring Journey

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 20000: Features, Performance And Values Compared
Tags: smartphonesTech

RELATED News

iPhone 18 May Focus More on AI Than Camera: Here’s Why That Matters

iPhone 18 Release Date: Will Apple Launch All New Models This September? Expected Date, Price, Features And More

Renault Duster Adventure Edition Debuts In India: Check Price, Features, Engine Options And What’s New

Anthropic’s Claude AI Gets India Pricing: Here’s What Pro, Max And Team Plans Cost in India

Did E20 Fuel Really Cut Sourav Joshi’s SUV Mileage? Here’s What Mercedes-Benz Said

LATEST NEWS

Did Iran Destroy US Military Aircrafts? IRGC Makes Big Claim After Deadly American Strikes

Power of Attorney vs Registry: What Delhi’s New GPA Rules Mean for Homebuyers

ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming: Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

Noida to develop the country’s largest Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Centre, ‘PRAGATI’ project to gain momentum: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Pakistan’s Karachi Celebrates Jagannath Rath Yatra, Viral Videos Show Devotees Chanting ‘Jai Jagannath’

5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 20000: Features, Performance And Values Compared

Ranveer Singh Hides His Face While Visiting Hansal Mehta’s Office; Is It For Pralay?

Fluitron Technology Supports India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Train Through Hydrogen Refuelling Infrastructure

IHH FutureHealth.Now 2026 Explores How Affordability, AI, and Precision Medicine Will Shape the Future of Care

‘You Ignored Her Because She Was Poor’: Supreme Court Blasts Private Hospitals Over 4-Year-Old’s Death After Assault

5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 20000: Features, Performance And Values Compared

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 20000: Features, Performance And Values Compared

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 20000: Features, Performance And Values Compared
5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 20000: Features, Performance And Values Compared
5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 20000: Features, Performance And Values Compared
5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 20000: Features, Performance And Values Compared

QUICK LINKS