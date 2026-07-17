5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 20000: Features, Performance And Values Compared

Planning to buy a smartphone that too under the budget of Rs 20000 and thinking that you have to compromise with the latest features because of the budget, but that’s no longer the case in 2026. Thanks to fierce competition between the brands, this price bracket has turned into one of the most exciting segments in the Indian market. Buyers can expect large batteries, fast display and clean software even with this tight budget. Here are some of the best smartphone options you can consider buying if you are looking for a phone under the budget of 20000, as each of them comes up with some different and surprising features like raw battery life, camera performance or software experience.

Oppo K14x 5G | Price: 17,999

The Oppo K14X 5G is priced around Rs 17,999 and is mainly built for the buyers who want to prioritise battery backup and stable everyday performance. It can even handle casual gaming and multitasking comfortably. The phone comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor, starting with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It packs a 6.75-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The phone comes with a 50 MP ultra-clear main camera.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G | Price: 17,999

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is priced around Rs 17,999. The phone comes with a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G processor, starting storage of 8GB ram and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5110mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The phone comes with a 50 MP main camera.

Vivo Iqoo Z10x | Price: 16,999

The Vivo Iqoo Z10x is priced around Rs 16,999 and is mainly built for buyers who want an all-day battery. The phone comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 7300 processor, starting with 6 GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 6.72-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6500mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The phone comes with a 50MP main camera.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G | Price: 16,999

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is priced around Rs 16,999, is built for buyers who trust the brand. The phone comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor, starting with 4 GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The phone comes with a 50 MP main camera.

Motorola g37 Power | Price: 15,999

The Motorola G37 Power is priced around Rs 15,999 and is mainly built for buyers who want large batteries. The phone comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 6400 processor, starting with 4 GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 6.67-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 7000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The phone comes with a 50 MP main camera.

Disclaimer: The information above is for general reference only, based on publicly available specifications and pricing at the time of publishing. Prices and specifications may vary across retailers and are subject to change. Readers are advised to check the latest details on official brand websites before making a purchase.

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