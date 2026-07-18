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Home > Tech and Auto News > 5 Tips On How To Protect Your Car From Rust This Monsoon

5 Tips On How To Protect Your Car From Rust This Monsoon

Monsoon rains accelerate car rust through moisture and waterlogging. Regular washing, protective wax coating, undercarriage treatment, dry interiors, and prompt scratch repair help keep vehicles rust-free through the rainy season.

Tips On How to Protect Your Car from Rust. Picture Credit: AFP
Tips On How to Protect Your Car from Rust. Picture Credit: AFP

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-18 15:37 IST

As monsoon season is around the corner and it brings much-needed relief from the heat, but it also comes with the formation of rust on your car’s body and undercarriage. It can be caused due to the constant exposure to moisture, waterlogged roads and humidity which is very common during the rainy season making the metal parts to slightly corrode and making the vehicle’s structure weak which can even reduce its resale value over time. You can prevent rusting of your can by following some preventive measures. Here are the top 5 tips you can follow to keep your car rust-free this monsoon. 

  1. Washing Your Car Regularly

As we all know, that rain water often carries dust, mud and road salt and all of these accelerate corrosion if left on the car’s surface. Washing your car every few days during monsoon especially the undercarriage area and the wheel arches, can help remove these unwanted deposits before they cause any type of long-lasting damage. It is also suggested that it’s very important to thoroughly rinse your car after driving through waterlogged streets as the stagnant water tends to carry higher concentrations of corrosive substances.

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  1. Applying Protective Wax Or Coating

It is suggested to apply a layer of high-quality wax or ceramic coating to your car during the monsoon as it acts like a barrier between the car’s paint and moisture. Applying of wax prevents the direct contact of water with the metal surface which slows down the oxidation. You should start applying the wax before the monsoon season begins and then reapply it every few weeks, which offers continuous protection throughout the rainy months. 

  1. Always Inspect And Treat The Undercarriage

During the monsoon season, the undercarriage is the most vulnerable part of the car as it remains in constant contact with wet roads and splashing water. Getting an anti-rust underbody coating applied at a service centre can significantly reduce the risk of corrosion. Regular inspection for scratches, chips, or exposed metal is also advisable, since these areas are more prone to rust formation.

  1. Always Keep The Interior Area Dry

The moisture not only affects the exterior part of the car but also affects the interior part. The damp floor mats, wet seats and trapped humidity inside the cabin can lead to corrosion of metal components under the carpets and seats. You can use waterproof floor mats, always keep the window shut during heavy rain to prevent water from getting inside and dry the interior after any water intrusion to prevent this hidden form of rust. 

  1. Get Scratches and Paint Chips Repaired Regularly

You should always address even a small scratch or chipped paint as it can expose the bare metal to moisture, which can create an entry point for rust to enter. If you notice something like this you should get it repaired by touching these areas with paint or a rust-inhibiting primer as it can prevent corrosion from spreading beneath the surface. 

In conclusion, if you want to protect your car from monsoon rust then you can easily prevent it with consistent maintenance and care. Washing your car regularly, protecting it with wax in the season, checking the undercarriage area, keeping the interior dry and prompt touch-ups can help keep the car’s body and structure intact through the rainy season. 

Also Read: Who Is Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary? The Story Behind Kathua Station’s New Name

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5 Tips On How To Protect Your Car From Rust This Monsoon

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5 Tips On How To Protect Your Car From Rust This Monsoon

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5 Tips On How To Protect Your Car From Rust This Monsoon
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