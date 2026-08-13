7 AI Tools That Could Save You Hours Every Week

ChatGPT Or Claude For Everyday Thinking
Otter.ai Or Fireflies For Meetings
NotebookLM For Research
Grammarly For Polished Writing
Motion Or Reclaim.ai For Scheduling
Canva’s AI Tools For Quick Visuals
Zapier For Automating The Boring Stuff
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.