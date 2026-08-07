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Home > Tech and Auto News > 7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

Many common car beliefs come from outdated automotive technology. From engine warm-ups and premium fuel to tyre size and AC usage, these seven myths no longer hold true.

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 18:52 IST

Car myths have a way of sticking around, handed down from parents to kids, from one driver to the next, long after they’ve stopped being true. A few may have made sense decades back, when engines and fuel systems worked differently, but most simply don’t hold up against today’s vehicles. Here’s a look at seven such myths that it’s time to leave behind.

1. Warming Up The Engine Before Driving

Plenty of drivers still swear by letting the car idle for a few minutes before setting off, especially on cold mornings. But this habit dates back to the days of carburettor engines. Today’s fuel-injected engines actually warm up quicker once the car is moving, as long as it’s driven gently at first. Idling for long stretches does little more than burn fuel unnecessarily.

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2. Manual Transmissions Are Always More Fuel-Efficient

This was largely true years ago, but advances in automatic and CVT transmissions have closed the gap considerably. In many modern cars, automatics now match or even outperform manuals in fuel economy.

3. Premium Fuel Improves Performance In Any Car

Unless a manufacturer specifically recommends or requires premium fuel, using it in a regular engine offers no real performance or mileage benefit. It simply costs more without added value.

4. Bigger Tyres Always Mean Better Grip

Wider tyres can offer better grip in certain conditions, that part isn’t a myth. But going oversized without checking whether they suit the vehicle’s specifications often backfires. Handling can feel off, fuel efficiency tends to drop, and even the speedometer reading can turn inaccurate.

5. New Cars Don’t Need Servicing Immediately

It’s a common assumption among new car buyers that a fresh vehicle can be left untouched for months without any maintenance. But the first service actually matters more than most people realise. It gives technicians a chance to catch any manufacturing or assembly issues early, before they turn into bigger problems down the road.

6. Jump-Starting A Car Damages Its Electronics

This myth deters many drivers from helping others in need. When done correctly, jump-starting poses minimal risk to a vehicle’s electronic systems.

7. AC Usage Significantly Increases Fuel Consumption

Yes, air conditioning does pull some power from the engine, that much is true. But its actual effect on fuel consumption tends to get blown out of proportion. This is especially true on highways, where rolling the windows down instead can actually hurt efficiency more, thanks to the extra aerodynamic drag it creates.

Cars keep changing, and the advice drivers rely on needs to keep pace. Holding on to outdated ideas can end up costing money or causing owners to miss out on better ways of looking after their vehicle. Staying updated, in the end, is what really keeps a car running the way it should.

Also Read: Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva the Most?

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7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

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