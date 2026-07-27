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Home > Tech and Auto News > 7 Galaxy AI Features On Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 That Can Boost Productivity

7 Galaxy AI Features On Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 That Can Boost Productivity

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 introduces AI-powered One UI 9 on Android 17 with Gemini Intelligence, Now Nudge, Call Brief, Photo Assist, DeX, and enhanced multitasking to boost productivity and everyday workflow.

Galaxy AI Features On Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. Image: Samsung India
Galaxy AI Features On Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. Image: Samsung India

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 11:09 IST

Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 at the Galaxy Unpacked, which is running One UI 9 on Android 17 that leans hard on AI to make the big internal display worth carrying around. The software layer does the heavy lifting for anyone trying to get actual work done on a foldable beyond the redesigned 4:3 screen and lighter 201-gram build. Here you can find 7 features that are worth knowing about.

Gemini Intelligence For Cross-App Tasks

If you want to use multiple apps to complete a single task instead of switching between apps, you can use Gemini Intelligence to carry out connected actions across more than 40 supported apps and services. Feed it a line of text, a screenshot, or a photo, and it can work through several steps on its own like digging up ticket options or picking a restaurant and reserving a table, so you’re not switching between apps just to get one thing done.

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Now Nudge

This one reads context rather than waiting for instructions. When a message mentions a flight time or a place to meet, Now Nudge picks up on that and proactively suggests saving it to the calendar or pulling up the location on maps, so scheduling doesn’t need a separate step.

Gemini Notebook

Formerly known as NotebookLM, Gemini Notebook comes pre-installed and is built for research-heavy work. It’s suited to anyone consolidating notes, sources, or long documents into something usable, which matters more on a device with a screen large enough to actually read through material.

Call Brief

Call Brief condenses conversations into a quick summary after the fact, useful for anyone juggling back-to-back calls who needs the key points without replaying the whole thing

Split-Screen Multitasking On The Big Display

The unfolded 4:3 screen is built around running more than one app side by side. For spreadsheet-and-email situations or comparing documents, the larger canvas means less resizing and squinting compared to a standard phone screen.

Samsung DeX

DeX turns the Fold 8 into something closer to a desktop workspace when connected to an external monitor, letting resizable windows and a mouse-and-keyboard setup take over, handy for anyone who wants phone-to-laptop continuity without carrying a laptop.

Photo Assist

Photo Assist lets you view the original and an AI-edited version of an image side by side before deciding which to keep. For anyone producing content on the go like marketing material, quick social posts, or documentation, that side-by-side comparison saves a round trip to a separate editing app.

Also Read: No Mobile Internet? Here Are The Apps That Still Work Offline For Chats, Maps And Search

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7 Galaxy AI Features On Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 That Can Boost Productivity
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7 Galaxy AI Features On Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 That Can Boost Productivity

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7 Galaxy AI Features On Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 That Can Boost Productivity
7 Galaxy AI Features On Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 That Can Boost Productivity
7 Galaxy AI Features On Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 That Can Boost Productivity
7 Galaxy AI Features On Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 That Can Boost Productivity

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