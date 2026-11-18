7 Best Global Relay and Smarsh Alternatives for Financial Services (2026)

Financial institutions evaluating Global Relay and Smarsh alternatives need more than compliant archiving. Modern platforms must capture communications across channels, detect misconduct, reduce false positives, and support regulatory investigations.

Here are seven leading alternatives for financial services compliance in 2026.

Why Consider Global Relay or Smarsh Alternatives?

Financial institutions are reconsidering legacy communications compliance platforms as digital channels expand and regulatory expectations increase.

Three challenges are driving the shift:

Channel coverage: Firms must capture and retain communications across WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, Bloomberg, Zoom, and voice.

Firms must capture and retain communications across WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, Bloomberg, Zoom, and voice. Surveillance accuracy: Legacy systems can generate excessive false positives, overwhelming compliance teams.

Legacy systems can generate excessive false positives, overwhelming compliance teams. Fragmented workflows: Separate archiving, surveillance, and eDiscovery tools complicate investigations and increase operational costs.

Regulatory enforcement highlights the risks. In August 2024, the SEC charged 26 financial firms with recordkeeping failures, resulting in $392.75 million in combined penalties. In January 2025, 12 additional firms agreed to pay $63.1 million for similar electronic communications violations.

These enforcement actions reinforce the importance of capturing off-channel communications, maintaining accurate records, and implementing effective compliance supervision.

Modern alternatives help institutions address these challenges through broader channel coverage, AI-powered surveillance, and integrated compliance workflows.

7 Best Global Relay and Smarsh Alternatives

1. Shield — Best for Unified Archiving and AI Surveillance

Shield combines communications archiving, surveillance, supervision, and eDiscovery on one data platform.

Its AI-powered surveillance uses semantic analysis, behavioral analytics, and lexicons to identify misconduct. Alert Transparency explains why communications are flagged.

Key advantages:

100+ communication connectors

97% reduction in false positives reported by a large French bank

0.15% alert rate

Unified archive, surveillance, and investigations

Best for: Financial institutions modernizing communications compliance.

2. Proofpoint — Best for Existing Proofpoint Customers

Proofpoint combines communications capture, archiving, supervision, and investigation tools. Its platform supports 80+ channels and integrates with its broader security ecosystem.

Best for: Organizations already using Proofpoint security solutions.

3. NICE Actimize — Best for Trade Surveillance

NICE Actimize SURVEIL-X combines communications and trade surveillance. Its AI capabilities help identify suspicious activity and reconstruct trading events.

Best for: Large banks requiring integrated trade and communications monitoring.

4. Behavox — Best for AI-First Surveillance

Behavox Quantum uses AI to detect communication risks across languages and channels. Its broader platform includes archiving, trade surveillance, and policy management.

Best for: Global financial institutions prioritizing multilingual AI surveillance.

5. Theta Lake — Best for Collaboration Compliance

Theta Lake specializes in capturing and monitoring communications from Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex, and other collaboration platforms.

Best for: Organizations managing extensive video, voice, and collaboration communications.

6. Arctera — Best for Legacy Archive Modernization

Arctera provides archiving, surveillance, and discovery solutions, including options for organizations with existing Veritas Enterprise Vault environments.

Best for: Institutions with complex legacy archives or data residency requirements.

7. SteelEye (RegSensus) — Best for Buy-Side Compliance

SteelEye, now part of RegSensus, combines communications surveillance, trade monitoring, and regulatory recordkeeping.

Best for: Asset managers, hedge funds, and brokers needing integrated compliance workflows.

How to Choose the Right Alternative

When comparing platforms, evaluate:

Coverage: Does it capture every communication channel? Detection: Can it reduce false positives without missing genuine risks? Explainability: Can analysts explain alerts to regulators? Integration: Do archiving, surveillance, and investigations share data? Deployment: How easily can existing records and workflows migrate?

Modernize Communications Compliance With Shield

For financial institutions replacing fragmented legacy systems, Shield offers a unified approach to communications governance.

With AI-powered surveillance, 100+ connectors, and integrated archiving and investigations, Shield helps compliance teams identify risks while reducing unnecessary reviews.