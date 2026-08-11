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Home > Tech and Auto News > 7 Things You Should Never Ask An AI Chatbot To Do

7 Things You Should Never Ask An AI Chatbot To Do

Chatbots make everyday tasks easier, but trusting them with sensitive or high-stakes matters can be risky. Here are seven things you should never blindly rely on AI for.

Things You Should Never Ask an AI Chatbot to Do. Image Credit: AI
Things You Should Never Ask an AI Chatbot to Do. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 10:29 IST

Ask people what they used a chatbot for last week, and you’ll get everything from “planning my trip” to “writing my boss an email I was too annoyed to write myself.” That’s the appeal — it’s fast, it’s patient, and it never gets tired of your questions. But somewhere along the way, a lot of us have started leaning on these tools for things they were never built to handle. Here are seven of them.

1. Diagnosing What’s Wrong With You

Type in your symptoms and a chatbot will happily offer a theory. What it won’t do is press on your abdomen, order a blood test, or know that you’ve had this exact pain before and it turned out to be something else entirely. Treat its answer as a starting point for a conversation with an actual doctor, not the conversation itself.

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2. Settling A Legal Question

A chatbot can walk you through what a clause generally means. It has no idea which state or country’s law applies to your case, whether a recent judgment changed things, or what a judge in your jurisdiction tends to rule. For contracts, disputes, or anything with real stakes, that gap matters.

3. Handing Over Your Passwords Or Bank Details

This one shouldn’t need saying, but it does: OTPs, card numbers, banking logins — none of it belongs in a chat window. If a platform is ever breached, that conversation history goes with it.

4. Publishing Its Facts Without A Second Look

Chatbots are confident even when they’re wrong — ask around and most people who cover news for a living have caught at least one invented quote or wrong date this way. Names, figures, statistics: check them the way you’d check any other source, because that’s exactly what it is.

5. Deciding Where Your Money Goes

It can explain what a mutual fund is. It can’t factor in your debts, your risk appetite, or your retirement timeline. Big financial calls still need someone who’s actually looking at your whole picture — and licensed to advise on it.

6. Standing In For A Therapist

On a bad night, typing your feelings into a chatbot might feel like talking to someone. It isn’t. No one on the other end can intervene if things get serious. That’s what crisis helplines and trained professionals are for.

7. Putting Words In A Real Person’s Mouth

Asking a chatbot to draft a fake quote or statement “as” a public figure isn’t a shortcut — it’s how misinformation starts, and it can land you in legal trouble besides.

Use these tools for what they’re good at: drafting, brainstorming, cutting through a wall of text. For anything where being wrong actually costs you, keep a human in the loop.

Also Read: Google Drive-Photos Backup Ending Today: Settings You Must Change to Protect Photos, Videos And More

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7 Things You Should Never Ask An AI Chatbot To Do

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