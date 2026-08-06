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Home > Tech and Auto News > 7 Things You Should Never Do With Your Car During Heavy Rain

7 Things You Should Never Do With Your Car During Heavy Rain

Monsoon driving demands extra caution. Avoiding common mistakes like driving through flooded roads, using worn tyres, tailgating, and skipping vehicle checks can improve safety and prevent costly car damage.

Things You Should Never Do With Your Car During Heavy Rain. Image Credit: AI
Things You Should Never Do With Your Car During Heavy Rain. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 17:17 IST

Monsoon has a way of turning the most familiar drive into a genuine test of nerve and judgement. Flooded stretches, blurry visibility, roads that turn slick without warning – none of it leaves room for carelessness, and a few habits people don’t think twice about can spiral into something costly or downright dangerous. Here’s a rundown of seven things to steer clear of once the rains set in.

1. Don’t Power Through Flooded Stretches

Everyone’s tempted to just push the car through a waterlogged road rather than hunt for a detour. But once water gets into the engine through the air intake, it can trigger something called hydrostatic lock, and fixing that usually means tearing the engine apart and rebuilding it, not cheap by any measure. If the depth of the water looks even slightly uncertain, turning back or waiting a few minutes is the smarter call.

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2. Don’t Drive On Worn-Out Tyres

Tyres that have worn thin lose their grip fast once the roads turn wet, and that’s when skidding becomes a real risk. Checking tread depth before monsoon hits isn’t something to put off, it’s often what stands between staying in control and losing it completely on a slippery highway.

 3. Don’t Rely On High Beams

Flick on the high beams in heavy rain and, counterintuitively, visibility gets worse, not better, since the light bounces straight off the raindrops. Low beams or fog lights work far better in these conditions, giving a clearer read of the road ahead while also making it easier for oncoming drivers to spot you.

4. Don’t Slam The Brakes

Stopping distances stretch out considerably on wet roads, so slamming the brakes can send the car into a skid or set it hydroplaning. Easing onto the brakes gradually instead gives the tyres a much better shot at holding their grip.

5. Don’t Try Restarting A Stalled Car In Water

If the engine cuts out mid-flood, turning the key again is the worst thing to do, it just pushes more water deeper into the engine and often turns a fixable problem into a major repair bill. Calling for a tow is the far safer route.

6. Don’t Skip The Wiper And Battery Check

A worn-out wiper blade or a battery on its last legs tends to give up at exactly the wrong moment. A five-minute check before the season kicks in can save an entire evening spent stranded on the roadside.

7. Don’t Tailgate

The spray kicked up by the vehicle ahead can blind a windshield in seconds. Leaving extra room between cars during heavy rain isn’t just good manners, it’s one of the simplest ways to avoid an accident.

Monsoon doesn’t just put the car through its paces, it tests the driver just as much. A little extra caution on the road is usually all it takes to keep the season’s drives safe instead of stressful.

Also Read: 7 Life Lessons Every Gen Z Should Learn Before 25

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7 Things You Should Never Do With Your Car During Heavy Rain

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7 Things You Should Never Do With Your Car During Heavy Rain
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