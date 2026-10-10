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Home > Tech and Auto News > Again, Samsung Galaxy S23 User Reports Green Line On Display After Software Update, Seeks Company’s Intervention

Again, Samsung Galaxy S23 User Reports Green Line On Display After Software Update, Seeks Company’s Intervention

A Samsung Galaxy S23 user has reported a green line on the display after a recent software update, urging Samsung India to investigate the issue after three years of trouble-free use.

Samsung Galaxy S23 User Reports Green Line On Display After Software Update. (Image Credit: @ashikaugustin4/X)
Samsung Galaxy S23 User Reports Green Line On Display After Software Update. (Image Credit: @ashikaugustin4/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 16:59 IST

For three years, the screen did what a screen should: it showed what was asked of it. Then, according to one Samsung Galaxy S23 owner, a thin green line appeared across the display right after a software update. On October 10, he took the problem to social media.

Who Posted And What He Said?

The user, who posts on X as Ashik Augustin, tagged the official handles of Samsung India and Samsung Support. He wrote that he had used the S23 for three years without any display issues, but that a green line appeared after a recent software update. He asked Samsung to investigate. The post carries an attached image, which was not available to me, so I cannot describe what it shows.

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Why The Timing Matters?

The user links the fault to the update, not to a drop, water damage or wear. That link is his claim, not a finding, and the post does not say which update he installed, when, or whether the line appeared immediately or later. A software update can trigger visible faults on a display, but a green line can also point to a hardware problem that happens to show up around the same time. Only a service check can say which it is.

The Word “Again”

Your headline says “Again,” which suggests this is not the first such report. This post alone does not establish that, so it is something your desk will need to back up with earlier reports.

What We Do Not Yet Know

The post does not say whether the phone is under warranty, whether the user has already visited a service centre, or whether the line is a thin, constant one or flickers. Samsung has not responded in the material I have, and it is unknown whether other users have reported the same fault after the same update.

What Happens Next

The next move is Samsung’s. Companies often reply to public posts by asking for the device details in a private message and directing the user to a service centre. If the fault is confirmed as software-related, a fix could follow. If it is hardware, the question will be whether the repair is free, since the phone is out of its standard warranty period. Other S23 owners who have seen the same line after the update could also add weight to the complaint.

Also read: Samsung Customer Fumes As Technician Confirms Excessive Vibrations, Senior Visit Never Happens; Support Tries To Close Ticket

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Again, Samsung Galaxy S23 User Reports Green Line On Display After Software Update, Seeks Company’s Intervention

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Again, Samsung Galaxy S23 User Reports Green Line On Display After Software Update, Seeks Company’s Intervention

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Again, Samsung Galaxy S23 User Reports Green Line On Display After Software Update, Seeks Company’s Intervention
Again, Samsung Galaxy S23 User Reports Green Line On Display After Software Update, Seeks Company’s Intervention
Again, Samsung Galaxy S23 User Reports Green Line On Display After Software Update, Seeks Company’s Intervention
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