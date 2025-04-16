Home
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Live Tv
AI Job Scam Are At Its Peak, Microsoft Blocks 4 Million Dollars In Fraud

In its latest annual Cyber Signals report, the tech giant disclosed that from April 2024 to April 2025, it intercepted cyber frauds amounting to over $4 billion—highlighting a growing wave of AI-assisted scams targeting unsuspecting users worldwide.

AI Job Scam Are At Its Peak, Microsoft Blocks 4 Million Dollars In Fraud


In an alarming reflection of the digital age, Microsoft has revealed that it is blocking an average of 1.6 million fraudulent account sign-up attempts every hour across its platforms. In its latest annual Cyber Signals report, the tech giant disclosed that from April 2024 to April 2025, it intercepted cyber frauds amounting to over $4 billion—highlighting a growing wave of AI-assisted scams targeting unsuspecting users worldwide.

The report paints a clear picture: cybercrime is no longer the realm of elite hackers. Thanks to artificial intelligence, scammers today can effortlessly spin up fake websites, replicate branding, and impersonate legitimate businesses—all in a matter of minutes.

One of the most dangerous trends flagged by Microsoft is the rise of AI-generated scam storefronts. These online traps often feature convincing product images, glowing customer reviews, and even automated support chatbots that mimic human interaction. Victims often believe they’re shopping with reputable brands—only to discover too late that it was a carefully crafted hoax.

Fake Job Offers with a Digital Twist

Cybercriminals have also set their sights on job seekers. Increasingly, fake employment offers are being presented through AI-generated video interviews and emails crafted with alarming realism. Microsoft has urged hiring platforms and recruitment firms to bolster verification protocols. Recommendations include two-factor authentication and the implementation of Verified IDs to ensure only legitimate companies and candidates can engage on these platforms.

Classic Scams, Smarter Tricks

Even traditional scams are evolving. Take, for instance, the age-old tech support scam—where a fraudster pretends to represent a trusted company, often coaxing victims into surrendering remote access to their systems. Microsoft’s own “Quick Assist” tool was being exploited in such schemes. In response, the company has now embedded built-in warnings and security checks that flag suspicious sessions and automatically block risky remote connections.

To combat the new wave of threats, Microsoft has doubled down on AI-powered defenses. Tools like Digital Fingerprinting are now used to detect and dismantle scam websites, malicious downloads, and phishing emails before they reach the user. Additionally, Microsoft Edge has introduced features that warn users of deceptive pop-ups and spoofed tech alerts, which are often designed to scare victims into downloading malware.

