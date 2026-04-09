LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > AI+ Launches Most Affordable Flip Phone Nova Flip 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset, Fast Charging, and 50MP Camera at Just Rs…

AI+ Launches Most Affordable Flip Phone Nova Flip 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset, Fast Charging, and 50MP Camera at Just Rs…

AI+ has launched the Nova series in India, including Nova 2, Nova 2 Ultra, and Nova Flip 5G, priced between Rs 8,999 and Rs 29,999. The lineup offers budget to premium features, including high-refresh displays, large batteries, and an affordable flip phone.

Nova Flip 5G
Nova Flip 5G

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 9, 2026 16:11:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AI+ Launches Most Affordable Flip Phone Nova Flip 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset, Fast Charging, and 50MP Camera at Just Rs…

Indian smartphone manufacturing brand AI+ has launched its new Nova series smartphone in the Indian market. The series consists of Nova 2, Nova 2 Ultra, and the Nova Flip 5G. These new smartphone from the Indian manufacturer starts from just Rs 8,999 and go up to Rs 29,000. 

AI+ Nova 2 

The Nova 2 is a budget focused entry segment device for those who want to switch to Android or want a secondary device. The device features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by an octa-core processor, and it runs on Android 16 based NxtQuantum OS interface. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a 50MP primary sensor while the front panel houses an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling. The device is packed with a massive 6,000mAh battery supported by an 18W wired fast charging. 

You Might Be Interested In

The device comes at a price tag of Rs 8,999. 

AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 

The Nova 2 Ultra features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K, a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with advanced cooling for sustained performance.  

In terms of optics, the device features dual camera setup on the rear panel featuring a 50MP Sony IMX752 camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor while the front panel features a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

The device comes at a price tag of Rs 14,999. 

AI+ Nova Flip 5G 

The company has also introduced a flip phone in the series. It features a 6.9-inch AMOLED inner display and a 3.1-inch cover display for quick interaction. 

In terms of optics, the device consists of a 50MP primary sensor on the rear panel and a 32MP camera on the front panel for selfie and video calling. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset, and it is packed with a 4,325mAh battery supported by 33W wired fast charging. The Nove Flip 5G is one of the most affordable flip phones available in India. It comes at a price point of Rs 29,999 with pretty decent hardware. 

AI+ Pulse Tab 

The company has also launched the PluseTab, its first tablet. The device spots a 10.95-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is packed with an 8000mAh battery with fast charging support. The tablet has quad speakers for audio output and has 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be further expanded to 1TB by using an external SD card, along with dual SIM and Wi-Fi support. 

AI+ Nova 2 Ultra and Nova Flip 5G Price and Availability 

Ai+ Nova 2 and Nova 2 Ultra comes in five colour options: Purple, Green, Pink, Blue, and Black with staring prices of Rs 8,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. The sale for the Nova 2 begins from 14th April, and the Nove 2 Ultra sale will start from 17th April 2026. The Nova Flip 5G is launched in Glacier White colour and starts at Rs 29,999 and its sale will begin in May 2026. 

Also Read: Motorola Razr 70 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 50MP Dual Camera, And 16GB RAM, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ai plus phoneNova Flip 5g

RELATED News

Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.4.1 Update: Fixes iCloud Issues, Stolen Device Protection, And Other Bugs—Check Everything About The New Release And Eligible Devices

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch: Updated Design Elemnet, Enhanced Features And Much More, Check All Details And Ex-Showroom Price

Meta Introduces Muse Spark: Multimodal AI Model For Advanced Reasoning—Know How It Is Better Than ChatGPT And Gemini

Vivo T5 Pro 5G To Debut In India: Snapdragon Chipset, AMOLED Display, And 9,020mAh Battery, Check Launch Date And Price

Vivo X300 FE To Debut In India: Triple Camera Setup, Snapdragon 8 Chipset And Wireless Charging Support, Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price

LATEST NEWS

AI+ Launches Most Affordable Flip Phone Nova Flip 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset, Fast Charging, and 50MP Camera at Just Rs…

IPL 2026: Ashish Nehra Abuses Shubman Gill After Costly Overthrow Gifts 5 Runs During DC vs GT Clash in Delhi — Watch Viral Video

Dearness Allowance Update: April Begins, But No DA Hike Yet; Employees Watch Closely As 8th Pay Commission Plans Move Ahead

Did Pakistani Actress Saba Qamar Cross The Line? Viral Party Video Sparks Outrage, Dividing Fans And Critics Across Social Media

Bengaluru: 18-Month-Old Baby Girl Falls From First Floor In Nayandahalli After Slipping From A Balcony; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

Nakli Yash Mehta: From Projects to Proof — A Creative Journey Backed by Work

The JC Show Roars Nationally: Dr. Jagdeesh Chandra Decodes Politics

Maharashtra Bypolls: Why Did Congress Withdraw Its Candidate Against Sunetra Pawar? Late Ajit Pawar’s Wife To Win Baramati Seat Uncontested

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in, Check Marks Memo, Pass Criteria And How to Download

Tropical Cyclone Maila Update Today (April 9): Two Cyclones Active In The South Pacific, One Between Papua New Guinea And The Solomon Islands, May Hit Queensland By Monday

AI+ Launches Most Affordable Flip Phone Nova Flip 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset, Fast Charging, and 50MP Camera at Just Rs…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AI+ Launches Most Affordable Flip Phone Nova Flip 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset, Fast Charging, and 50MP Camera at Just Rs…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AI+ Launches Most Affordable Flip Phone Nova Flip 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset, Fast Charging, and 50MP Camera at Just Rs…
AI+ Launches Most Affordable Flip Phone Nova Flip 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset, Fast Charging, and 50MP Camera at Just Rs…
AI+ Launches Most Affordable Flip Phone Nova Flip 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset, Fast Charging, and 50MP Camera at Just Rs…
AI+ Launches Most Affordable Flip Phone Nova Flip 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset, Fast Charging, and 50MP Camera at Just Rs…

QUICK LINKS