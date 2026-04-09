AI+ Launches Most Affordable Flip Phone Nova Flip 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset, Fast Charging, and 50MP Camera at Just Rs…

Indian smartphone manufacturing brand AI+ has launched its new Nova series smartphone in the Indian market. The series consists of Nova 2, Nova 2 Ultra, and the Nova Flip 5G. These new smartphone from the Indian manufacturer starts from just Rs 8,999 and go up to Rs 29,000.

AI+ Nova 2

The Nova 2 is a budget focused entry segment device for those who want to switch to Android or want a secondary device. The device features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by an octa-core processor, and it runs on Android 16 based NxtQuantum OS interface.

The device comes at a price tag of Rs 8,999.

AI+ Nova 2 Ultra

The Nova 2 Ultra features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K, a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with advanced cooling for sustained performance.

In terms of optics, the device features dual camera setup on the rear panel featuring a 50MP Sony IMX752 camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor while the front panel features a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The device comes at a price tag of Rs 14,999.

AI+ Nova Flip 5G

The company has also introduced a flip phone in the series. It features a 6.9-inch AMOLED inner display and a 3.1-inch cover display for quick interaction.

In terms of optics, the device consists of a 50MP primary sensor on the rear panel and a 32MP camera on the front panel for selfie and video calling. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset, and it is packed with a 4,325mAh battery supported by 33W wired fast charging. The Nove Flip 5G is one of the most affordable flip phones available in India. It comes at a price point of Rs 29,999 with pretty decent hardware.

AI+ Pulse Tab

The company has also launched the PluseTab, its first tablet. The device spots a 10.95-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is packed with an 8000mAh battery with fast charging support. The tablet has quad speakers for audio output and has 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be further expanded to 1TB by using an external SD card, along with dual SIM and Wi-Fi support.

AI+ Nova 2 Ultra and Nova Flip 5G Price and Availability

Ai+ Nova 2 and Nova 2 Ultra comes in five colour options: Purple, Green, Pink, Blue, and Black with staring prices of Rs 8,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. The sale for the Nova 2 begins from 14th April, and the Nove 2 Ultra sale will start from 17th April 2026. The Nova Flip 5G is launched in Glacier White colour and starts at Rs 29,999 and its sale will begin in May 2026. Also Read: Motorola Razr 70 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 50MP Dual Camera, And 16GB RAM, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

