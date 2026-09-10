AirPods 5 Break Cover At Apple Event: Sleek, Smart, and Seriously Next‑Level! Check The Price

Apple has introduced AirPods 5, an updated version of its open ear earbuds built with a redesigned internal architecture for better sound and stronger noise cancellation.

AirPods 5: Sound And Noise Cancellation

AirPods 5 use a new multi-port acoustic architecture along with next generation adaptive EQ, allowing them to deliver richer and more detailed sound across a wider range of ear shapes. This also improves personalised spatial audio, making it feel more immersive. On the noise cancellation front, Apple says the new acoustic architecture and advanced computational audio give AirPods 5 50 percent more noise reduction than the previous generation, calling it the best ANC ever offered in an open ear design. Transparency mode has also been improved to sound more natural, and adaptive audio automatically switches between ANC and transparency depending on background noise.

AirPods 5: Siri AI And Live Translation

The AirPods 5 function in harmony with Apple Intelligence and the latest Siri Artificial Intelligence in the iPhone, thus providing users the ability to pose questions that not only make use of the general knowledge base but also incorporate personal knowledge base, hands-free. The other feature of the earphones is live translation, which has become quite popular in the past year.

AirPods 5: Durability And Battery Life

Apple has re-engineered AirPods 5 to better withstand rain, sweat and dust. The standard model offers up to 4 hours of listening with ANC turned on, and up to 20 hours total with its compact charging case.

AirPods 5: Price Of The Standard Model

AirPods 5 with best in class ANC are priced at 129 dollars, the same price as the previous generation that did not include ANC.

AirPods 5: A Second Model With Extra Features And Price

Apple has also introduced a second version of AirPods 5 with additional features. This model includes on stem volume control for the first time in this style of AirPods, letting users swipe up or down on the stem to adjust volume. It also offers longer battery life, up to 5 hours with ANC, thanks to a re-engineered battery cell, and comes with a wireless charging case that supports both Apple Watch and Qi chargers. AirPods 5 are priced at $129 for the base model and $149 for the version with a wireless charging case.

AirPods 5: Availability

Both versions of AirPods 5 are available for pre order starting today, with availability beginning September 18.

With this launch, Apple has made active noise cancellation a standard feature across its entire AirPods lineup.

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