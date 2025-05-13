Airtel Network Goes Down In Tamil Nadu: Users Report Major Outage

Airtel network was down in Tamil Nadu on May 13, 2025. Users in Madurai and Coimbatore couldn’t make voice calls until 11 PM, sparking complaints on social media using #Airtel_down.

Airtel users across Tamil Nadu faced another bout of network disruption on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, with mobile services being severely affected in cities like Madurai and Coimbatore. The outage began in the evening and was not fully resolved until 11 PM, leaving users unable to make voice calls for several hours.

Voice Calls Down, Mobile Data Functional

While mobile data services remained active, users reported a complete breakdown of voice call functionality during the outage period. Many customers were unable to connect with others or reach Airtel customer service, prompting frustration and complaints online.

Downdetector Data Confirms Extent of Outage

Based on user reports on Downdetector:

66% of users complained of complete mobile signal loss

21% faced issues with calling

13% reported mobile internet outages

The scale of disruption has been significant, with users unable to make calls, access mobile data, or use broadband services across affected regions.

Airtel Yet to Issue Official Statement

As of now, Airtel has not issued a formal statement explaining the reason behind the disruption. The recurring nature of such outages in recent days has only added to user dissatisfaction.

Earlier on Monday, Airtel had faced a nationwide outage affecting mobile signals, calling, and broadband services in multiple cities, including Chennai, Thrissur, and NCR areas. That disruption was also widely reported on Downdetector.

Users Take to Social Media with #Airtel_down

The outage has triggered a surge of criticism on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), where users voiced frustration over the disruption’s impact—especially on digital transactions.

“It’s been over two hours and the network is still down. Airtel is quick to remind us about recharge deadlines, but where is the same urgency when there’s a service failure?” wrote one user.

Another posted, “Can’t contact anyone, Wi-Fi keeps dropping more than 20 times a day. Worst service. Planning to switch providers.”

In Chennai, users particularly noted how the outage hindered UPI-based payments and routine online transactions, with many calling for more transparency and quicker action from the telecom giant.

“Airtel Down. With UPI being widely used for payments, this network issue is seriously affecting daily life,” another user complained, adding that such unannounced drops have occurred multiple times in recent weeks.

With no official updates from Airtel at the time, frustrated consumers turned to X (formerly Twitter) to express their concerns. Hashtag #Airtel_down started trending, with users from Madurai, Coimbatore, and other cities sharing their experiences.

“Can’t even make a simple phone call. What’s the point of recharging if this keeps happening?” wrote a user from Madurai.

Another from Coimbatore posted, “Calls not going through for hours and no one at customer service is answering.”