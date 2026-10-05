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Home > Tech and Auto News > Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Start Date, Biggest Deals Revealed, ‘Add To Cart’ Offer And Best Debit, Credit Cards

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Start Date, Biggest Deals Revealed, ‘Add To Cart’ Offer And Best Debit, Credit Cards

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Amazon’s biggest festive sale begins October 8, bringing major discounts on smartphones, electronics, fashion, appliances and more. Shoppers can also unlock extra savings through SBI cards, Prime membership, Amazon Pay cashback, exchange offers and No Cost EMI, while selected products feature additional limited-time deals.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Start Date, Biggest Deals Revealed, ‘Add To Cart’ Offer And Best Debit, Credit Cards

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 18:13 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Amazon’s biggest festive shopping event is set to begin on October 8, 2026, bringing deals across smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty, appliances, home essentials and more. Shoppers can expect discounts across a wide range of categories as the festive season gathers pace, with several major brands participating in the sale.

Customers can also unlock additional savings through SBI cards, Prime membership and Amazon Pay during the sale. With bank offers, cashback, exchange benefits and limited-time deals also available, shoppers will have multiple ways to bring down the final price of their purchases. The sale is expected to attract customers looking to make major festive purchases at discounted prices.

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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Start Date

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 starts on October 8 for all customers. Amazon has announced that shoppers can access some of the lowest prices of the year across crores of products, while Prime members can get up to 10% extra savings on eligible deals.

Early deals are already available on selected products, with the main festival event beginning October 8. Amazon is promoting Blockbuster Deals, Top 100 Deals, Mega Deals and 8 PM Deals, along with Buy More Save More, Exchange Mela, Sample Mania, Amazon Combos and No Cost EMI offers.

What Are The Biggest Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals?

Amazon has revealed discounts across major categories. Smartphones and electronics are among the key highlights, with deals on Samsung, Apple, Sony, Xiaomi and other brands. Amazon is also advertising savings of up to 80% on electronics and up to 65% across several fashion and beauty categories.

Selected smartphone deals include the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at ₹84,999 including a coupon, while other devices from OnePlus, iQOO, Xiaomi, Samsung and Lava are also featured in Amazon’s official deals list.

Which Debit And Credit Cards Offer The Best Deals?

The biggest confirmed festival bank offer is on SBI Credit Cards and Debit Cards, with customers eligible for a 10% instant discount on qualifying purchases. Credit Card EMI transactions are also covered.

Another strong option is the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Prime members earn unlimited 5% cashback on Amazon purchases, while non-Prime cardholders earn 3%. The card also has no joining or annual fee.

What About The ‘Add To Cart’ Offer?

Amazon’s official Great Indian Festival announcements currently do not list a separate festival-wide offer specifically named “Add To Cart.” Shoppers should check the individual product page and cart at checkout for applicable coupons, bank discounts, cashback and other product-specific savings.

With the sale beginning October 8, checking the payment offer and final cart price before placing an order could help shoppers maximise their savings.

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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Start Date, Biggest Deals Revealed, ‘Add To Cart’ Offer And Best Debit, Credit Cards

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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Start Date, Biggest Deals Revealed, ‘Add To Cart’ Offer And Best Debit, Credit Cards
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Start Date, Biggest Deals Revealed, ‘Add To Cart’ Offer And Best Debit, Credit Cards
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Start Date, Biggest Deals Revealed, ‘Add To Cart’ Offer And Best Debit, Credit Cards
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Start Date, Biggest Deals Revealed, ‘Add To Cart’ Offer And Best Debit, Credit Cards
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Start Date, Biggest Deals Revealed, ‘Add To Cart’ Offer And Best Debit, Credit Cards

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