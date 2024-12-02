Anand Mahindra Replied To Man Who Criticised Mahindra’s Car Designs, Service Quality

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, responds to a critical tweet about the company’s car designs and quality, reflecting on Mahindra's growth since the 1990s. He embraces criticism as motivation for continued improvement, especially following the launch of new electric vehicles like the BE6e and XEV 9e.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, has responded to a critical tweet targeting the design, service quality, and reliability of the company’s cars. The criticism came after Mahindra unveiled its new electric vehicle range, the BE6e and XEV 9e.

The scathing tweet read, “Every single product of yours is for those who don’t study and research… your cars stand nowhere near Hyundai when it comes to aesthetics. I have no idea if your design team or you yourself have such bad taste. But seriously, your cars are for those who want a mountain-size car in 201 and have no idea about reliability and quality.” The user also described some Mahindra designs as “gobar (dung) kind,” expressing their disappointment with the company’s offerings.

You’re right, Sushant. We have a long way to go. But please consider how far we have come. When I joined the company in 1991, the economy had just been opened up. A global consulting firm strongly advised us to exit the car business since we had no chance, in their view, of… pic.twitter.com/xinxlBcGuV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 1, 2024

Anand Mahindra’s Powerful Response

Instead of ignoring the negative comment, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to respond thoughtfully. He acknowledged that Mahindra still has a long way to go but reminded the critic of the company’s remarkable journey since the 1990s. When Mahindra first entered the automotive industry, global consulting firms advised the company to exit the car business, predicting it would not survive the competition from foreign brands.

“In 1991, when I joined the company, the economy had just been opened up,” Mahindra shared in his tweet. “A global consulting firm strongly advised us to exit the car business since we had no chance of competing with foreign brands. Three decades later, we are still around and competing fiercely.”

Turning Criticism Into Motivation

Mahindra addressed the critic directly, saying, “We have used all the cynicism, scepticism—and even rudeness, like in your post—as fuel for our hunger to succeed.” He also admitted that there was no room for complacency at Mahindra and assured that the company is committed to continuous improvement.

Concluding his response, Mahindra thanked the critic for “feeding the fire in our bellies,” adding that Mahindra is determined to push forward and keep improving, no matter the challenges or negativity they face.

