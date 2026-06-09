Anthropic All Set To Launch Mythos Publicly With Stronger Safety Guardrails While Retaining Advanced Vulnerability Detection Capabilities

US based AI firm Anthropic is gearing up for launch of its powerful Mythos AI model to the public. According to a new report, the new model of the Anthropic will be a version of Mythos; it will be launched under a different name. The report also claims that the public version of the Mythos will come with significantly more guardrails than the version Anthropic provided to companies through Project Glasswing.



What Is Mythos and Why Was It Kept Away from the Public



Mythos is Anthropic’s most powerful model till date, which was launched a couple of months ago, but the company refused to release it to the public due to fears that it could be exploited for cyberattacks and hacking.

The company said that Mythos could surpass all but the most skilled human security researchers in identifying and exploiting software vulnerabilities.

When Anthropic first launched Mythos Preview in April, it was made available only to a select group of major tech companies including Amazon Web Services, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, along with more than 40 other organisations that build or maintain critical software.

In its early testing, Mythos allegedly found thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities across every major operating system and web browser. One such flaw was a 27-year-old bug in OpenBSD that could allow an attacker to remotely crash a machine simply by connecting to it. Another was a 16-year-old flaw hiding in code that automated tools had scanned five million times without catching it.



How Mythos Has Been Expanding



After the initial rollout, Anthropic began cautiously widening access. Just last week, the company announced that 150 additional organisations across 15 countries would be allowed to use Mythos, bringing the total number of groups with access to around 200. These new organisations span industries including power, healthcare and communications.

Anthropic also extended access to the European Union after the bloc had pushed for it over several months due to cybersecurity concerns. The European Commission confirmed it had several meetings with Anthropic on the matter.

Meanwhile, Mythos has already reported 530 high-or-critical-severity bugs, of which 75 have been patched so far, and 65 of those have received public advisories. The company has said it expects many more patches to follow soon.



What to Expect from the Public Version



Anthropic confirmed that Claude Mythos will likely reach all customers in the coming weeks, with final cybersecurity safeguards being wrapped up before the wider release.

The public version is expected to carry stronger safety restrictions compared to what Project Glasswing partners currently use. Anthropic’s goal is to put Mythos capabilities to work for defensive purposes, describing Project Glasswing as an urgent attempt to address the growing risk that such powerful tools could end up in the wrong hands.

To support open-source security efforts, Anthropic has committed up to $100 million in usage credits and $4 million in direct support for open-source security groups. The company believes that with the right guardrails, making Mythos available to a wider audience could do more good than harm.

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