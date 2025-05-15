Apple CarPlay Ultra Debuts In Aston Martin With Full Vehicle Integration And Smarter Controls

Unlike earlier versions, CarPlay Ultra utilizes the car’s onboard processing power, not just the iPhone. This ensures smoother performance and quicker transitions.

Apple has unveiled CarPlay Ultra, its most advanced infotainment interface yet, debuting exclusively with Aston Martin. Marking a significant leap from traditional phone-mirroring systems, CarPlay Ultra now integrates directly with the car’s digital gauge cluster, offering drivers a more immersive and connected experience.

CarPlay Ultra Launches with Aston Martin

Buyers of new Aston Martin vehicles in the USA and Canada will be the first to access CarPlay Ultra. Owners of select older models, including 2024 DB12s and MY2025 Astons, can upgrade to the new system by visiting authorized dealerships.

Apple has also announced future availability of CarPlay Ultra in models from Porsche, Genesis, Hyundai, and Kia, reinforcing its push towards redefining in-car technology.

Enhanced Interface and Customization

CarPlay Ultra builds upon the familiar CarPlay layout but introduces a customizable widgets page accessible by swiping right from the home screen. This new feature lets users pin key information like time, weather, and navigation insights.

Swiping left returns users to CarPlay-compatible apps, now expanded with three new widgets Climate, Radio, and Vehicleallowing drivers to control core vehicle settings without exiting the CarPlay environment.

Smarter Integration and Native Control

Unlike earlier versions, CarPlay Ultra utilizes the car’s onboard processing power, not just the iPhone. This ensures smoother performance and quicker transitions. Users can adjust settings like temperature or driving mode directly from CarPlay without navigating back to the car’s native system.

In the digital gauge cluster, Apple’s sleek design blends with automaker-specific themes. Apple’s typography and design language are present, but each brand retains visual individuality, ensuring brand identity remains intact.

Upgraded Siri Voice Assistant

Siri also gets a powerful upgrade with CarPlay Ultra. Drivers can now use voice commands to adjust cabin temperature, change radio stations, or access vehicle controls, making hands-free operation more comprehensive and intuitive.

The debut of Apple CarPlay Ultra marks a major step in automotive tech, bridging the gap between mobile and vehicle systems. With Aston Martin leading the way and more carmakers set to adopt the system, Apple is setting a new standard for in-car connectivity and convenience.

