Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • Apple CarPlay Ultra Debuts In Aston Martin With Full Vehicle Integration And Smarter Controls

Apple CarPlay Ultra Debuts In Aston Martin With Full Vehicle Integration And Smarter Controls

Unlike earlier versions, CarPlay Ultra utilizes the car’s onboard processing power, not just the iPhone. This ensures smoother performance and quicker transitions.

Apple CarPlay Ultra Debuts In Aston Martin With Full Vehicle Integration And Smarter Controls

Apple has unveiled CarPlay Ultra, its most advanced infotainment interface yet, debuting exclusively with Aston Martin.


Apple has unveiled CarPlay Ultra, its most advanced infotainment interface yet, debuting exclusively with Aston Martin. Marking a significant leap from traditional phone-mirroring systems, CarPlay Ultra now integrates directly with the car’s digital gauge cluster, offering drivers a more immersive and connected experience.

CarPlay Ultra Launches with Aston Martin

Buyers of new Aston Martin vehicles in the USA and Canada will be the first to access CarPlay Ultra. Owners of select older models, including 2024 DB12s and MY2025 Astons, can upgrade to the new system by visiting authorized dealerships.

Apple has also announced future availability of CarPlay Ultra in models from Porsche, Genesis, Hyundai, and Kia, reinforcing its push towards redefining in-car technology.

Enhanced Interface and Customization

CarPlay Ultra builds upon the familiar CarPlay layout but introduces a customizable widgets page accessible by swiping right from the home screen. This new feature lets users pin key information like time, weather, and navigation insights.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Swiping left returns users to CarPlay-compatible apps, now expanded with three new widgets Climate, Radio, and Vehicleallowing drivers to control core vehicle settings without exiting the CarPlay environment.

Smarter Integration and Native Control

Unlike earlier versions, CarPlay Ultra utilizes the car’s onboard processing power, not just the iPhone. This ensures smoother performance and quicker transitions. Users can adjust settings like temperature or driving mode directly from CarPlay without navigating back to the car’s native system.

In the digital gauge cluster, Apple’s sleek design blends with automaker-specific themes. Apple’s typography and design language are present, but each brand retains visual individuality, ensuring brand identity remains intact.

Upgraded Siri Voice Assistant

Siri also gets a powerful upgrade with CarPlay Ultra. Drivers can now use voice commands to adjust cabin temperature, change radio stations, or access vehicle controls, making hands-free operation more comprehensive and intuitive.

The debut of Apple CarPlay Ultra marks a major step in automotive tech, bridging the gap between mobile and vehicle systems. With Aston Martin leading the way and more carmakers set to adopt the system, Apple is setting a new standard for in-car connectivity and convenience.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched: Ultra-Thin Smartphone with 200MP Camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite, Galaxy AI and More

Filed under

Apple CarPlay Ultra Aston Martin

In a statement released o

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split
In a major diplomatic out

EAM Jaishankar And Afghan Counterpart Muttaqi Hold Talks On Bilateral Trade, Visas And Diplomatic Relations
With the Indian Test team

Not Gill Not Bumrah: Ashwin Picks This Cricketer For India’s Test Leadership
In a major boost to Jammu

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reviews Srinagar & Jammu Airports
Apple has unveiled CarPla

Apple CarPlay Ultra Debuts In Aston Martin With Full Vehicle Integration And Smarter Controls
The Indian government has

Indian Government Revokes Security Clearance of Turkish Firm Celebi Over National Security Concerns
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

EAM Jaishankar And Afghan Counterpart Muttaqi Hold Talks On Bilateral Trade, Visas And Diplomatic Relations

EAM Jaishankar And Afghan Counterpart Muttaqi Hold Talks On Bilateral Trade, Visas And Diplomatic Relations

Not Gill Not Bumrah: Ashwin Picks This Cricketer For India’s Test Leadership

Not Gill Not Bumrah: Ashwin Picks This Cricketer For India’s Test Leadership

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reviews Srinagar & Jammu Airports

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reviews Srinagar & Jammu Airports

Indian Government Revokes Security Clearance of Turkish Firm Celebi Over National Security Concerns

Indian Government Revokes Security Clearance of Turkish Firm Celebi Over National Security Concerns

Entertainment

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years Ago- Details Inside!

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Is Konkona Sensharma, 45, Dating 38-Year-Old Amol Parashar? Check Actress’ Ex Ranvir Shorey’s Cryptic Confirmation

Is Konkona Sensharma, 45, Dating 38-Year-Old Amol Parashar? Check Actress’ Ex Ranvir Shorey’s Cryptic Confirmation

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom